Seattle Police Officers Guild expelled from King County’s largest labor council

Elise Takahama, Seattle Times, 6/17/20

King County’s largest labor council voted Wednesday evening to expel the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) from the organization, a decision pushed for by many protesters who have been demonstrating against police brutality and racism in recent weeks.

In an hourslong roll call vote, 45,435 Martin Luther King, Jr. County Labor Council delegates voted in favor of passing a motion approved May 20 by the executive board, effectively removing the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) from the council — while 36,760 delegates voted against. SPOG had joined the labor council in 2014.

“It’s our responsibility to fight for all forms of justice,” labor council Executive Secretary-Treasurer Nicole Grant said in a statement. “In the Martin Luther King County Labor Council, we believe that there can be no justice without racial justice. Any union that is part of our labor council needs to be actively working to dismantle racism in their institution and society at large. Unfortunately, the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild has failed to do that work and are no longer welcome in our council.”

While the move indicates the recent protests are creating longer-term change in the region, the labor council also offers political influence SPOG will no longer benefit from, including support it could need as it heads toward its next contract negotiation with the city. The council also endorses political candidates, and can sway voters during election cycles.

The decision to expel SPOG was “deeply disappointing and concerning,” SPOG President Mike Solan said in a statement following the vote.

“Today’s troubling political decision should sound the alarm to other public safety labor unions across our region, state and nation that they’re next,” he wrote, adding that SPOG remains open to working with the council and other labor unions.

Before the labor council vote Wednesday, Jane Hopkins, registered nurse and executive vice president of SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, spoke in favor of the motion.

“Speaking as a Black woman and a mother of two young Black men, a labor leader, I know full well the obstacles that stand in the way of people who look like me,” Hopkins said during the meeting. “As a leader of a union, I know we are only as strong as our members.”

She added that even if SPOG were expelled, it could still come back to the labor council at some point in the future.

“But it has to be said that SPOG didn’t take our concerns seriously until we started talking about expulsion,” she said. “At this point, I just can’t justify to our members, ones who are staffing the medical tents and getting gassed by SPD, having SPOG at the table, using our unity as a shield to justify contracts that go against our principles and mission.”

During the meeting, some delegates who spoke against removing SPOG said they were concerned about isolating the police union and preferred to keep them engaged in working toward a solution.

Karlena Allbery from IBEW 46 said she thinks unions are “stronger together.”