We have a shortage of truck drivers—80,000, which is a major cause of the shipping problems around the nation. In Kern County the sheriff has pulled back Deputies that cover the rural schools—due to a lack of personnel. One of the reasons the Kaiser nurses are going on strike is because of a shortage of nurses forcing those that work to do more. Now the Seattle schools are going to be closed on Friday, due to a large number of teachers taking a leave on that day. “A statement posted to the school district’s Facebook page said no in-person or remote learning would be offered on Friday. “We are aware of a larger than normal number of SPS staff taking leave on Friday, and do not believe we have adequate personnel to open schools,” the district said, adding that schools are also closed on Thursday in observance of Veterans Day. As a result of Friday’s closure, schools in Seattle will be expected to make up the day at the end of the school year.” Watch as this starts to happen in California—we already have a massive shortage teachers and substitute teachers. LAUSD had to enlarge classes this year due to a lack of teachers. Government at every level is collapsing. Watch for January 4, 2022 when the Biden mandate of vaccinations or no work goes into effect. Workers at Proctor & Gamble have already notified the public there will be a major shortage of toilet paper, toothpaste and other goods manufactured by P&G.

Seattle Public Schools closed Friday due to staffing shortages

by Elizabeth Faddis, Washington Examiner, 11/9/21

Classes in Seattle Public Schools will be closed on Nov. 12, which the district says is a result of a lack of staff.

The district sent out a letter to parents informing them of Friday’s school closures, pinning the decision on a large number of employees taking leave, according to KING 5.

The letter said the district did not believe enough staff would be available to teach on Friday to ensure that “high-quality learning” was provided.

“This is a change from the published schedule, and we recognize the late notice creates challenging circumstances for many families,” the district said.

A statement posted to the school district’s Facebook page said no in-person or remote learning would be offered on Friday.

“We are aware of a larger than normal number of SPS staff taking leave on Friday, and do not believe we have adequate personnel to open schools,” the district said, adding that schools are also closed on Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.

As a result of Friday’s closure, schools in Seattle will be expected to make up the day at the end of the school year.

Other school districts throughout the country have announced closures due to staffing shortages.

A Michigan township , already struggling with staffing, announced that schools would be closed on Nov. 8 after it said several staff members had a negative reaction to the COVID-19 booster shot. Three Colorado school districts announced closures on Nov. 12, citing staffing challenges.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Seattle Public Schools for further comment.