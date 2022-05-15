Second American Civil War has Started

By

The summer of 2020 saw the new American Civil War starting. The BLM/Antifa looting and burning of our streets—without law enforcement stopping it was like the shot in South Carolina that started the first Civil War. Government allowed murder, rapes, burning, looting and the killing of American cities. Since then the flight of decent people from the cities became a flood. Portland, Oregon no longer pretends to have a police department—it is a fight between the totalitarians and the decent citizens who have no left yet. Our campuses have become the ideological headquarters for the Progressive Civil War supporters—education is no longer a priority on American campuses. Most of our media is in support of the radical insurrection—the real one, not the phony Democrat created January 6 protests. We are now are the point that, in my opinion, when the Supreme Court announces, officially, its decision on Roe v Wade, the summer of 2020 will look like summer camp. Blood will again be in our streets—created by the Stalinists of our time—Democrats. You have less than six weeks to prepare yourself.

There Will Be Blood

By Blaine L. Pardoe, American Thinker, 5/13/22

Progressive activists have long fallen on the tactic of resorting to violence, destruction, and even bloodshed to get their points across. With the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on abortion, I feel assured they will once more pull this oft-used tool from their belt, and once again resort to carnage and mayhem. Already, they vandalized several Catholic churches last weekend, and firebombed a Right to Life group’s headquarters. A bullet was fired into the office of the Virginia Attorney General this week as well. Violence is already here. These were all pre-game activities as they warm up for what is to come.

In reality however, members of the far Left have consistently resorted to violence and sanctioned attacks against civilians. Many of the Vietnam protests turned into riots. Domestic terrorists belonging to the Weather Underground bombed school buildings, the U.S. Capitol, and the Pentagon. The SLA robbed banks, set off bombs and murdered innocent people.

In recent years, staff of the Trump Administration, such as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, faced confrontational harassment and were asked to leave businesses – actions fully supported by politicians such as Maxine Waters. Mad Maxine encouraged her followers to publicly accost Trump officials. Ten years earlier, such a statement by a politician would earn a well-deserved censure in the House. Now, it is accepted and even supported with nary an uproar. Let’s not forget that in June of 2017, a Bernie Sanders supporter shot and wounded Representative Steve Scalise during a baseball game. Encouraging acts of aggression gets you one thing – more aggression.

The characterization of the riots of 2020 as “mostly peaceful protests” by the mainstream media and Democrat leadership simply reinforces their willingness to cross the line into outright violence to make their point. The media love the violence because violence equals ratings and clicks on the web. They will highlight the carnage that is to come and make sure we all see it on the nightly news. They will paint the domestic terrorists as patriots. They, like the Democrat leadership, see the violence as the justified ‘means to an end’ of their social agenda.

Fear-mongering to whip their constituents into a frenzy has already begun. Warnings that same-sex marriages could be on the chopping block, and interracial marriage rights will face removal are the calling cards left by the ‘progressive’ Left. The View went so far as to warn that “….fascism is coming!” While we all joke that The View is far from a credible source, they do have a voice, no matter how cackling and grating it may be. Progressives are literally stoking the coals to start a fire that simply is nonexistent. In doing so, they are complacent in whatever violence may come.

In the past, the extreme Left was the source of mayhem, far removed from the Democratic party of John F. Kennedy. The problem today is, the Democrat Party and the extreme Left are one and the same. The Party shifted so far left, that the violent fringe is where the mainstream party now resides. As such, they have no issues with utilizing violence to achieve their ends. Machiavelli would be proud.

There will be blood because their other, more traditional tactics, are failing. Labeling people/groups as ‘Nazi’ or ‘racist’ ceases to have meaning. Painting parents as domestic terrorists backfired. Defaming and degrading, perhaps the most choice weapons in the Left’s arsenal, only further alienate people. Most grow tired of the rhetoric. America is numb to their false polls, their pundits, and their late-night-show hit jobs. Censorship and demonization of conservatives on social media reached a tipping point with Musk’s Twitter purchase. With midterms coming, even the most jaded person can see the tide is turning against the Left. What remains is brute force.

The best barometer of support for this tactic was the lack of action from the White House itself over the protests outside the homes of the Supreme Court justices. On their own, these protests were clearly attempts to influence the Justice’s decision which has not been issued – a violation of federal law. Did the White House condemn these actions and warn off the protestors with arrests? Did the Mumbler-in-Chief speak out against this and attempt to quell the anger? No. While they asked for no violence or threats, they saw no issues with this kind of personal harassment. In essence, they signaled to the crowd, ‘go for it!’

We are in no man’s land – between the illegal leak of the High Court’s decision and the formal announcement of its ruling. Rest assured, protest signs are being printed and plans for large-scale riots are underway. The Progressives are akin to spoiled children – if they don’t get their way, a temper-tantrum is inevitable. While I hope that I am wrong; I fear what is to come. A people who would advocate for the killing of unborn children will have few qualms about harming adults that think differently. We are potentially looking at a long and painful summer, one where viciousness and bloodshed are bound to occur.

Blaine L. Pardoe, is author of Blue Dawn: The most chilling “what-if” in history…the progressive overthrow of the United States and The Democratic Party Playbook, Election 2022 Edition. Pardoe is an award winning New York Times bestselling author who lives in Virginia. He is the author of numerous science fiction, military history, humor, true crime, and business leadership books.