AOC lives in NYC, a city that is closed to the living—all must be behind closed doors, wearing masks, shaking with fear that the virus will get them. So when you go on vacation, you go to a Free State, like Florida—which is what AOC did. Now we find the honey of a Chinese spy, Congressman Eric Swalwell of California also wants to enjoy freedom on his vacation—so he takes his family to the Free State of Florida. On the House floor AOC and Swalwell denounce Florida—but when they want freedom, that is where the go, not their home State. “Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is the second House Democrat this week to be spotted maskless on vacation in mandate-free Florida despite previously calling for strict COVID-19 measures. The photos of Swalwell, published by The Daily Mail, show him maskless with his infant son as he spoke with a friend in the lobby of a luxurious Miami hotel. Swalwell has repeatedly blasted Republicans over the pandemic and insisted more measures be instituted. In a tweet last week, the California Democrat blamed the GOP for the pandemic.

Second Democrat Rep. Swalwell spotted in Florida despite vocally supporting strict COVID measures

By Madeleine Hubbard, Just the News, 1/5/22

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is the second House Democrat this week to be spotted maskless on vacation in mandate-free Florida despite previously calling for strict COVID-19 measures.

The photos of Swalwell, published by The Daily Mail, show him maskless with his infant son as he spoke with a friend in the lobby of a luxurious Miami hotel.

Swalwell has repeatedly blasted Republicans over the pandemic and insisted more measures be instituted. In a tweet last week, the California Democrat blamed the GOP for the pandemic.

”As we end 2021, mired in a deadly pandemic, you should know who has prolonged it. THESE GUYS. Republican liars. Your vacation cancelled. Your kids back to virtual learning. And back to masks everywhere,” he said.

Swalwell has also repeatedly called for a domestic travel vaccine mandate. Florida has stood against any vaccine mandate and gone as far as allowing residents to fine employers who impose the shot.

Swalwell responded to the story, “They got me! Maskless, juggling a baby and a coffee while meeting with a Congolese queen. Pulitzer please!” He added, “Funny they didn’t use this picture in their headline, taking a cup of coffee to my mouth. And thanks [Daily Mail] for not blurring out Hank’s face. He’s too damn cute!”

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw mocked Swalwell: “Why would you take your unvaccinated infant, maskless, to FLORIDA?! I thought Democrats believed Florida is a dystopia of sickness and death.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was spotted maskless in Miami earlier this week. After being criticized by conservatives, she responded “Republicans are mad they can’t date me.”