Who needs to know how to read when you really need to know the gender of a piece of candy. While this is satire, students and teachers are being punished around the nation for following the science—saying that DNA does not lie.

Second-Grader Suspended For Misgendering An M&M

BabylonBee.com, 1/18/23

ST PAUL, MN — Local second grader Tim Bumbly has been suspended from Rosa Parks 1619 Obama Elementary for repeatedly misgendering one of the M&M’s candies he received in his lunch.

“After multiple warnings, Timmy continued to refer to his green and purple M&M’s as ‘they’ and ‘them’, when Mars, Inc. has already confirmed they are strong, independent women,” said Tim’s teacher Franz Zenber (she/her). “For the safety of our student body, we had to remove him from the school as soon as possible. Misgendering kills.”

The school board and superintendent backed the decision, confirming the student will be suspended for a period of two weeks and will be allowed to return to classes pending a lengthy round of inclusivity training and testing.

Several parents, however, are outraged by the school’s decision. “We understand Timmy’s offense was despicable. Misgendering kills, after all. But we feel this punishment is too severe,” said one parent in the pick-up line outside the school. The parent has since been reported to the DOJ.

At publishing time, Timmy was allowed to return to school early on good behavior after joining the GSA club in his school.