SEIU CAUGHT Hoarding 39 Million Face Masks!!

The $2 Trillion rescue package included a little noticed section that says businesses that take any of the money can not oppose or say a word if workers want to unionize. The union can lie, but the people who risk their own money must be silent. The SEIU is one of those unions that extort workers—work for a government where the SEIU is the “bargaining agent” and they will steal from your paychecks. Now we find out the SEIU has hoarded much needed face masks—39 million of them!!!! “Service Employees International Union United Healthcare Workers West announced Thursday that it located 39 million N95 masks and will make them available to state and local governments and health care systems that are fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak. The union found a distributor with the masks, which are cleared for surgical use, after pleas from health care workers as new coronavirus cases surge across the state and the country as a whole. Get serious, the SEIU “found” suppliers, when hospitals state government and the Federal government could not. The suppliers kept quiet while a national call went out for th4e masks and only the goodwill of the SEIU got them to produce and sell them? Why do we allow the SEIU to steal from paychecks?

Hmm… SEIU Union in California Suddenly Finds Mysterious Stash of 39 Million Face Masks — 3 Days After AG Bill Barr Announces They’re Going After Hoarders

by Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 3/26/20

Trump signed a second executive order to providing authority to address hoarding and price gouging that threatens the supply of medical supplies.

Attorney General Bill Barr put hoarders on notice and said they will get a knock on the door if they are sitting on a large amount of supplies.

“We have started to see some evidence of potential hoarding and price gouging,” said Barr. “So, earlier today the president signed a second executive order providing the authority to address…hoarding that threatens the supply of those necessary health and medical resources.”

“If you have a big supply of toilet paper in your house, this is not something you have to worry about. But if you are sitting on a warehouse with masks, surgical masks, you will be hearing a knock on your door,” Barr said.

Then today this happened…

Then on Thursday the SEIU Healthcare Workers West announced they had located a mysterious stash of 39 million N95 face masks.

What wonderful news!

NBC Bay Area reported:

