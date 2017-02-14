SEIU STEALS FROM MEDICAID/WORKERS—CAUGHT IN THE ACT

By

If you are an assistant to the elderly, the infirmed or the disabled in Minnesota, the SEIU is stealing from your pay check. If you complain after months or years, they will stop taking your money—but will refuse to return the money they stole. No DA will bring criminal charges against the thieves of SEIU. “Nevertheless in late 2014 the SEIU claimed victory in a mail-in “election” of the some 27,000 PCAs it claimed were in the bargaining unit (only 5,872 votes were cast, of which 3,543 voted for the union). A contract was soon in place, giving the SEIU a 3 percent cut of the PCAs’ Medicaid payments in “dues.” Thanks to the Supreme Court decision in Harris v Quinn, however, unions representing public workers can only collect dues from those who opt to join the union. Nevertheless in August 2015, less than a month after the contract went into effect, Holly noticed that union dues were being taken out of her check. Would you vote for a candidate for office that took stolen money? Or support a political party that took money that was first taken, without permission from workers? Is it moral to use stolen money in a political campaign—even if government approves of the theft?

Matt Patterson, Forbes, 2/13/17,

Holly is a 29-year old single mother living in Duluth, Minnesota. She has asked that her last name be withheld in this story for fear of retaliation.

In 2009 Holly began work as a personal-care assistant (PCA) to care for an ailing friend of her family. She participates in a state program called PCA Choice, which pays a modest Medicaid subsidy to those who care for loved ones. Most program participants are women who care for children or spouses with severe mental or physical disabilities.

In 2013, Governor Mark Dayton (D) signed into law legislation that declared these home-care providers public employees on the rationale that they receive public funds, but only for purposes of collective bargaining.

Not surprisingly, Dayton’s friends in the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) quickly moved in.

I first met Holly in a rural Iron Range coffee shop in autumn of 2016, where she told me she remembered first hearing about the SEIU organizing drive of the PCA program sometime in early 2013. She didn’t think much of it at first, but later that year she had her first visit from a union representative.

It horrified her.

Holly had just returned home from shopping, when as she escorted her patient inside prior to unloading the groceries she noticed a woman sitting in a parked car in front of the house. As Holly gathered the groceries, the woman got out and approached her: she was well dressed in a white suit and had an accent that indicated that she was not from Minnesota.

The woman identified herself as a SEIU representative, and asked if they could talk for a few minutes. Holly said she didn’t have time right now, but the woman persisted, placing herself between Holly and the front of the door and repeatedly asking her how she intended to vote in the upcoming union election.

Holly became frightened; arms full of groceries, she could hear her patient becoming agitated and distressed inside, and here was this strange woman blocking her way and demanding to know how she would ‘vote.’

Holly finally extricated herself and entered her home slamming the door behind her. But that wasn’t the end of things. Over the next weeks and months, she received multiple calls and visits from the union. I asked Holly how she would characterize the nature of these calls and visits. “Stalking, absolutely,” she told me. “They wouldn’t leave me alone!”

She remembered one of the last calls she received from the union, sometime in late spring of 2014. “I was asking the guy tons of questions,” she told me. “They kept telling me they could do great things for us PCAs, and I wanted specifics but the guy couldn’t give me any straight answers. I felt like he was just trying to guilt me into going for the union. I became fed up and told him that when my ballot came I intended to vote ‘no’ and then I hung up.”

The badgering and the stalking had infuriated Holly to the point where she “couldn’t wait to vote ‘no.’” For months she waited for her ballot; they had told her what it would look like, and she was looking out for it.

But Holly’s ballot never arrived.

“Are you sure?” I asked her. “Positive,” she responded. “They scared me. I didn’t want them anywhere near my patient or my money. I looked for that ballot every day in the mail. It never came.”

Nevertheless in late 2014 the SEIU claimed victory in a mail-in “election” of the some 27,000 PCAs it claimed were in the bargaining unit (only 5,872 votes were cast, of which 3,543 voted for the union). A contract was soon in place, giving the SEIU a 3 percent cut of the PCAs’ Medicaid payments in “dues.”

Thanks to the Supreme Court decision in Harris v Quinn, however, unions representing public workers can only collect dues from those who opt to join the union. Nevertheless in August 2015, less than a month after the contract went into effect, Holly noticed that union dues were being taken out of her check.

She was enraged. Not only had she been denied the opportunity to vote in the election, she had never signed a dues-deduction authorization or agreed to join the union. She complained repeatedly to union leadership but for months dues continued to be extracted from her pay.

Eventually the withholding stopped, but she demanded a refund for the dues she never agreed to. She’s still waiting for that refund.

(Holly had saved and allowed me to view her correspondence with the union, as well as receipts proving the dues deduction.)

Did the SEIU deliberately not mail Holly a ballot because they knew she would vote ‘no’? Did they send a ballot to all eligible PCAs in the original election, as they are required by law to do?

Other care workers interviewed by the Center for Worker Freedom from July to December of 2016 have similar stories of union malfeasance that seriously call into question the legitimacy of the 2014 election that certified the SEIU as bargaining representatives of the PCAs (email requests to the union asking for details of its role in the PCA program went unanswered).