Self Driving Cars on California Streets is HERE/NOW

By

Henry Ford did not have to ask permission of government to put his cars on the streets, in competition with horses. The Wright Brothers did not get Federal government support for putting a plane in the air, displacing birds. In today’s world if you sneeze the CDC will want to know. Roast a cup of coffee and the Confederate State of California will accuse you of giving cancer to the world. While other States are promoting self driving cars, the technology center of the world is just into the 21st century. “The state’s Public Utility Commission on Friday issued a proposal that would authorize a pilot test program for autonomous vehicle passenger service. One version of the program would allow testing with a driver, and one without a driver. The proposal comes a month after California’s Department of Motor Vehicles said it would begin accepting applications for fully driverless cars to start testing on public roads. The PUC regulates companies including those in the transportation sector, while the DMV has jurisdiction over the safe operation of vehicles.” As a reminder, the DMV is the same agency that is openly and knowingly registering illegal aliens to vote—in violation of State and Federal laws. Worse, they are proud of passing the one million mark in providing licenses to illegal aliens, law breakers by self-admission. Feel comfortable with a corrupt agency in charge of anything?

California eyes driverless car testing with passengers

Less than a month after Uber’s fatal accident in Arizona, California regulators issue a proposal for a pilot test of passenger-carrying autonomous vehicles.

By Jon Skillings, CNET, 4/7/18

California may start allowing self-driving cars, like this one for Lyft, to carry passengers without a human driver behind the wheel.

Regulators in California are moving closer to allowing driverless cars to carry passengers, even without a backup driver present.

The state’s Public Utility Commission on Friday issued a proposal that would authorize a pilot test program for autonomous vehicle passenger service. One version of the program would allow testing with a driver, and one without a driver.

The proposal comes a month after California’s Department of Motor Vehicles said it would begin accepting applications for fully driverless cars to start testing on public roads. The PUC regulates companies including those in the transportation sector, while the DMV has jurisdiction over the safe operation of vehicles.

Both actions signal some forward movement for self-driving vehicles after a bad moment for the emerging technology. In March, a self-driving car operated by Uber struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona, even though it had a safety driver behind the wheel. That prompted a halt to testing of driverless cars there and elsewhere, amid concern testing was moving too fast.

Uber said after the incident that it would halt its autonomous vehicle program in California, as it had in other states, and that it would not seek to renew its autonomous vehicle testing permit, which expired March 31.

To secure a driverless permit, the California DMV says applicants need to meet a number of requirements, including two-way communications equipment and security to prevent cyberattacks, and the vehicle must not be operated autonomously outside of certain designated areas and conditions.

The California PUC’s proposal addresses, in part, issues raised by companies including automaker General Motors and ride-hailing company Lyft. It could be considered as early as the commission’s May 10 meeting.

Neither GM nor Lyft responded immediately to a request for comment.