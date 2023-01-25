By

As Reagan would say, “There she goes again” The gun totin Senator, Dianne Feinstein, wants to carry her gun—but take away your guns. “She said, “We were tragically reminded this weekend of the deadly nature of assault weapons when a shooter used one to kill 11 people and injure 9 more at a Lunar New Year celebration in California.” However, Feinstein’s proposed ban would not have prevented the suspected gunman from possessing the gun used in the attack. In addition to banning the “sale, manufacture, transfer and importation” of 205 specific firearms, Feinstein’s bill requires “a background check on any future sale, trade or gifting of an assault weapon covered by the bill.” (This would apply to guns grandfathered in, if the bill were to become law.) Her bill also contains an addendum to “[prohibit] the sale of assault weapons to individuals under 21.” While cutting back on cops, she wants you to be unable to defend yourself. She prefers you and your family to become victims.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Introduces Bill to Ban 205 ‘Assault Weapons’

AWR HAWKINS, Breitbart, 1/24/23

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) introduced legislation Monday to ban “205 military-style assault weapons by name” and prohibit transfer of “high capacity” magazines.

Feinstein cited the January 21, 2023, Monterey Park shooting as the impetus for the reintroduction of the “assault weapons” ban.

She said, “We were tragically reminded this weekend of the deadly nature of assault weapons when a shooter used one to kill 11 people and injure 9 more at a Lunar New Year celebration in California.”

However, Feinstein’s proposed ban would not have prevented the suspected gunman from possessing the gun used in the attack.

In addition to banning the “sale, manufacture, transfer and importation” of 205 specific firearms, Feinstein’s bill requires “a background check on any future sale, trade or gifting of an assault weapon covered by the bill.” (This would apply to guns grandfathered in, if the bill were to become law.)

Her bill also contains an addendum to “[prohibit] the sale of assault weapons to individuals under 21.”

The alleged Monterey Park attacker was 72 years old and Monday’s alleged Half Moon Bay attacker was 67 years old.