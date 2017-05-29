Sen. Jeff Stone: Would You Prefer CA Legislators Be Part-Time?

By

Ronald Reagan once said the biggest mistake he made politically was his support in 1966 to make the California legislature full time. That started in motion the massive deficits, expansion of government take over of the economy, business and the family. It allowed thousands to be hired to create new policies based on big government, not freedom. When did our education system start going to hell? By 1975 when the new Guv Brown turned over the schools to the unions via the Rodda Act—due to an aggressive government take over of society from Sacramento.

Would You Prefer CA Legislators Be Part-Time?

Sen. Stone has 1-question online survey seeking public input. “Maybe with less time, legislators will focus on the laws that are important.”

By Patch CA (Patch Staff), 5/27/17

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA – Sen. Jeff Stone is asking residents throughout the state to register their opinion on a possible ballot measure to end California’s full-time Legislature, in preference to a part-time one that would give lawmakers “less time” to churn out costly, politicized bills.

“Sacramento legislators have become overly political, often times proposing legislation for the photo opportunity instead of benefiting the people they represent,” Stone, R-La Quinta, said in announcing his new web portal, www.StandWithStone.com.

“Just recently, the Legislature passed a $52 billion (gasoline) tax hike,” he said. “They are moving towards an insurance system run by government bureaucrats that will cost at least $400 billion in taxes, and they are hearing debates about whether convicted felons in our country illegally should be safe from deportation.”

Stone has posted a one-question survey at StandWithStone.com that asks respondents whether they would be in favor of making the Legislature part-time rather than full-time.

Stone cites Senate Bill 1, which imposes tax increases at the pump starting Nov. 1, as well as SB 54, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon’s proposal to make California a “sanctuary state,” as examples of legislative overreach.

“I’m asking the question, is it time to change direction in the California Legislature? Maybe with less time, legislators will focus on the laws that are important to their districts,” Stone said.

The web portal also provides the option for visitors to make a contribution to the senator’s 2018 re-election campaign, but campaign spokesman Dave Gilliard told City News Service that contributions aren’t necessary to register a vote on the survey.

“The idea isn’t to generate contributions. He’s really just trying to take the pulse of the public,” Gilliard said.

“He’s extremely frustrated with the Legislature and has been since he took office (in 2014). This survey is a product of his frustration.”

Stone has previously called for splitting the state in two.

In July 2011, outraged over the governor’s and Legislature’s decision to divert millions of dollars in vehicle license fee revenue away from four cities in Riverside County in order to pay for public safety realignment programs, Stone proposed a 51st state which would have consisted of Riverside, Fresno, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Tulare counties.

A key proposal within the secession idea was making all legislators part- time.