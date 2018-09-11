By

Kamala Harris is the worst sort of liar an cheat—she is easily caught. In this case she released a video smearing Judge Kavanaugh. Then when folks looked at it, they noted it had been edited in such a way to make the Judge look bad. “However, Harris’s video was a sliced-and-diced version of Kavanaugh’s response to Cruz – which made it appear the nominee himself views contraceptives as “abortion-inducing drugs.” “Kavanaugh chooses his words very carefully, and this is a dog whistle for going after birth control,” she posted. “He was nominated for the purpose of taking away a woman’s constitutionally protected right to make her own health care decisions. Make no mistake – this is about punishing women.” As Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director to the Judicial Crisis Network, wrote at National Review: It’s clear that in his testimony to Senator Cruz, Kavanaugh was repeating the words that the plaintiffs had used in their own briefs. To say that because Kavanaugh accurately characterized the plaintiffs’ position he himself believes that contraceptives are abortion-inducing drugs demonstrates a complete misunderstanding of the Priests for Life litigation, as well as Kavanaugh’s testimony yesterday. While she needs to apologize to the Judge, the people of California need to apologize to the nation—we need a better class of liars in Congress, she is third class, a D average liar.

Sen. Kamala Harris Condemned for Leading Kavanaugh Smear with Deceptively Edited Video

Sen. Kamala Harris of California is being condemned for leading an attempt to smear Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh – this time with a deceptively edited video of a portion of his Senate confirmation hearings.

Dr. Susan Berry, Breitbart, 9/10/18



The California Democrat tweeted an edited video of Kavanaugh’s response to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s questions about the judge’s 2015 dissent from denial of hearing en banc in the case of Priests for Life v. HHS:

The case involved Priests for Life’s lawsuit against the federal government over Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate provision. The pro-life organization ultimately appealed the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which upheld the Obama administration’s “accommodation” for religious employers who objected to being forced by the government to provide free contraception, sterilization procedures, and abortion-inducing drugs to employees through health insurance plans.

The “accommodation” required faith group-employers that objected to the mandate to notify the federal government of their objection by filing a form. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was then to arrange for the same coverage of the same services with the employer’s insurance company, rather than the employer himself.

In his response to Cruz’s question about his dissent, Kavanaugh responded by summarizing the position of the plaintiffs, Priests for Life:

That was a group that was being forced to provide a certain kind of health coverage over their religious objection to their employees and under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the question was: First, was this a substantial burden on the religious exercise? And it seemed to me quite clearly it was. It was a technical matter of filling out a form in that case. They said filling out the form would make them complicit in the provision of the abortion-inducing drugs that they, as a religious matter, objected to.

However, Harris’s video was a sliced-and-diced version of Kavanaugh’s response to Cruz – which made it appear the nominee himself views contraceptives as “abortion-inducing drugs.”

“Kavanaugh chooses his words very carefully, and this is a dog whistle for going after birth control,” she posted. “He was nominated for the purpose of taking away a woman’s constitutionally protected right to make her own health care decisions. Make no mistake – this is about punishing women.”

As Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director to the Judicial Crisis Network, wrote at National Review:

It’s clear that in his testimony to Senator Cruz, Kavanaugh was repeating the words that the plaintiffs had used in their own briefs. To say that because Kavanaugh accurately characterized the plaintiffs’ position he himself believes that contraceptives are abortion-inducing drugs demonstrates a complete misunderstanding of the Priests for Life litigation, as well as Kavanaugh’s testimony yesterday.

CNN , HuffPo , Planned Parenthood, and NARAL pushed out Harris’s narrative, but the senator – considered to be a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful – received such criticism for her smear that she was forced to tweet out the full video excerpt of the exchange between Cruz and Kavanaugh: