Sen. Mitt Romney Former Aide on Board of Ukrainian Firm That Bought Off Biden

Former Mitt Romney Adviser Sits on Board of Ukrainian Gas Company That Employed Hunter Biden

Shane Trejo, Big League Politics, 9/26/

Now we know why Sen. Romney is upset about Trump trying to get to the bottom of the Ukrainian/Biden scandal. The legacy media is hiding a VERY significant fact. A former aide to Romney is on the Board of the Ukrainian energy company that bought off Hunter Biden. That is why VP Joe Biden demanded the end to the investigation into his son—it would also drag in Mitt Romney!

Yesterday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) piled on President Donald Trump after rough transcripts were released of his July conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Romney is clearly more concerned with Trump’s innocuous diplomatic conversation than the potentially criminal actions of former Vice President Joe Biden, who bragged publicly about abusing his authority to get a prosecutor fired who was allegedly investigating a Ukrainian gas company employing his son.

Perhaps Romney doesn’t want to talk about Biden’s abhorrent behavior because of his inner circle’s ties to the same scandal.

The American Thinker discovered the connections between a top adviser to Mitt Romney’s failed 2012 Presidential campaign and Burisma, the aforementioned Ukrainian firm that once paid Hunter Biden $50k a month for no apparent reason other than cronyism:

Mitt Romney’s national security advisor in his 2012 campaign — a career CIA spook who rose to its top levels — sits on the board of directors of Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that formerly paid Hunter Biden $50k a month despite his complete lack of credentials or qualifications.

And it also an odd coincidence that Mitt has as CNN puts it “been a lone Republican voice expressing concern about President Donald Trump’s July phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump asked Ukraine’s President to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.”

Joseph Cofer Black served as Mitt Romney’s special adviser, and has a long history of being embedded in the deep state apparatus that is at war with President Donald Trump.

The American Thinker elaborates on Black’s long career of working within the intelligence bureaucracy:

Mr. Black brought to this role his extensive background at the CIA, which he joined in 1974 and trained for covert operations. He rose rapidly through the ranks, becoming Director of the National Counterterrorism Center from 1999-2002. Coincidentally, this was the time in which Al Qaeda planned and carried out the 911 attack without hindrance from the counterintelligence apparatus of the intelligence community. But Black was not penalized, he failed upward, being appointed Ambassador at Large and Coordinator for Counter-terrorism by President George W. Bush in December 2002.

And in yet another amazing coincidence, Black was succeeded in his job as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center by John Brennan.

Cofer Black left the CIA in 2006 (does anyone ever completely leave the CIA after being a spook?) to join Blackwater, the huge contractor for services related to military and intelligence action, where he served as vice chairman until 2008.

Fast forward to February 2017, when Black joined the board of directors of Burisma, 6 months after the departure of Hunter Biden.

With close associates such as Black, it is no wonder why Romney is so doggedly opposed to President Trump. Romney is controlled by the deep state, and will go along with their narratives no matter how absurd they become.