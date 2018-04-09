Sen. Morrell: 1,500 training hours and $125 to shampoo hair? Time to rinse out California’s occupational licensing system

My wife washes her hair every day—without a government license. On Wednesday, she takes care of three grandchildren. In mid afternoon she gives each a bath, including washing their hair—all without permission or a license from government. But, if she wanted to wash your hair, and charge you for it she will need to be “trained” for 1500 hours (not a typo). Government is out of control. This is not about hair washing, it is about government controlling our lives.
“”Occupational licensing is just another way for government to collect more money from hardworking Californians, while it picks winners and losers,” said Morrell. “Unfortunately, those who lose out tend to be the people who can least afford it.”
How can we start to tackle this problem?
Passing SB 999 would be a start. The bill proposes to repeal the occupational license requirement for shampooing, arranging, dressing, curling, waving, cleansing, and beautifying hair. All of these practices currently require over 1,500 hours of training, several exams, and up to $125 in fees in order to receive a license.”
Democrats love this anti-worker efforts. They want fewer people working, more on welfare. Licensing makes it difficult for the poor to get permission to work. Maybe you should get a license to work in government—15,000 hours of training, $25,000 for the license—and it has to be renewed each year, $5,000. If you are going to be the master of society, you should pay for the right to own slaves.
|Time to rinse out California’s occupational licensing system
|Senator Mike Morrell, 4/9/18
Did you know California requires a license to work in over 300 different jobs? Everything from tree trimming and interior design to makeup artistry and yes – even shampooing – makes the list. It is a distinction that has prompted the Institute for Justice to rank the state as the “most broadly and onerously licensed” in the country.
