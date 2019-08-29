Sen. Morrell: Legislative Alert

By

Glad to see Senator Mike Morrell fill the vacuum of providing legislative alerts. As volunteers and community leaders we need to know what is happening in Sacramento. There are two more weeks of this session. Some major bills are being considered, pushed or killed—we need to know. It is important that we be heard on the legislation—both now and in the future. For instance: “AB 624 (Gabriel, D-San Fernando Valley), which would require student identification cards, as early as 7th grade, to include the phone number of a “sexual or reproductive health hotline” (i.e. abortion or Planned Parenthood hotline). The law would apply to all public middle schools and high schools, as well as public colleges, universities, and nonreligious private colleges. AB 624 is eligible for a vote by the Senate as soon as Friday, August 30, 2019. Attached is the roster for the Senate, which also lists the cities represented by each member.Should it pass out of the Senate, it will go to the Assembly for a final vote on the floor.”

Sen. Mike Morrell: Legislative Alert

Senator Mike Morrell, 8/28/19

Dear Friends,

We are nearing the endpoint of the legislative year. In the last weeks of the session, the Senate and Assembly will make final votes on bills before passing them to the governor for his consideration.

I would like to update you on the status of three bills.

The first is AB 624 (Gabriel, D-San Fernando Valley), which would require student identification cards, as early as 7th grade, to include the phone number of a “sexual or reproductive health hotline” (i.e. abortion or Planned Parenthood hotline). The law would apply to all public middle schools and high schools, as well as public colleges, universities, and nonreligious private colleges.

AB 624 is eligible for a vote by the Senate as soon as Friday, August 30, 2019. Attached is the roster for the Senate, which also lists the cities represented by each member.Should it pass out of the Senate, it will go to the Assembly for a final vote on the floor.

The second measure is SB 24 (Leyva, D-Chino), i.e. the abortion pill bill, which would require student health centers on public college and university campuses, at taxpayer expense, to provide the abortion pill to students.

SB 24 is currently up for consideration by the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Friday, August 30, 2019. Attached is the roster for that committee. Last year, the same committee passed out a similar measure to the Assembly floor. Regrettably, given that political reality, it is likely it will do so again. For that reason, I have attached a full Assembly roster (included in the same document with the Senate roster). Like the previous bill, should it pass the Assembly, it will go back to the Senate for one last vote.

The California Family Council recently issued a post regarding opposition to the bill from the governor’s Department of Finance. The agency raises logistical and financial challenges that are worth a read. You can find the article here.

On a positive note, one bill of particular concern, AB 362 (Eggman, D-Stockton), is not moving any further in the process this year. The bill would allow San Francisco to establish government-sanctioned clinics where drug users can continue to inject themselves without getting help to fight their addiction.

Currently, it remains in the Senate Public Safety Committee. While this development is encouraging, it is still possible for the bill to make progress in 2020. The legislature passed similar legislation in 2018, but the governor ultimately vetoed it. We will continue to keep this bill on the radar.

Thank you for staying engaged in these issues. I am grateful.

Please let me know if you have any questions. My capitol office can be reached at (916) 651-4023.

Best regards,

Senator Mike Morrell