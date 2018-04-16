How do you keep people in poverty? By creating government rules and fees making too expensive and too long to get the right to shampoo hair. In California it cost $7500 and takes 1500 hours! Not a typo!
“Today, the Senate Committee on Business, Professions, and Economic Development passed SB 999 by Senator Mike Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga), which would start tackling California’s burdensome occupational licensing system by repealing the requirements to work in a number of personal care-related career fields.
“It is no coincidence that California is ranked one of the most difficult states in which do business, while simultaneously holding the distinction of having some of the most burdensome occupational licensing requirements,” said Morrell. “I am grateful for the support of my colleagues in this effort. SB 999 is about lowering barriers to workforce entry and increasing economic opportunity.”
Want to get people out of poverty? End government regulations forcing them to stay on welfare.
|Sen. Morrell Successful in First Vote to Wash Out Occupational Licensing Requirement for Shampooing Hair
|SB 999 would save job entrants 1,500 training hours & $7,500 in school costs
Senator Mike Morrell, 4/16/18
