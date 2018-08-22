Sen Nielsen: Bail Reform Will Make Criminal Justice System Worse, Says Former Chair of Board of Prison Terms

Thanks to the Democrats, someone who holds up a liquor store will be booked and then let go—never to be seen again. No bail, means no punishment, no incentive for a criminal to show up for a hearing or a court case. Then you have folks with serious crimes, but may be innocent. They will stay in jail, without the availability of bail for 2-3 years until they have a trial. California has now adopted the worst of all systems.

Senator Jim Nielsen says it best, “”This measure, if signed into law, will result in a worse system where victims and their loved ones will not get the justice they deserve.

“Criminals will thumb their noses and dismiss court orders. With our criminal justice system already weakened by AB 109, Proposition 47 and Proposition 57, this bill will further deteriorate our public safety.

“With parole supervision virtually eliminated, bail agents are the only boots-on-the- ground supervision for most convicted felons.

“Under realignment reform, burglars receive nothing but a notice to appear, with little to no consequences if they do not show up in court.”

California is the Wild West. American born and foreign born criminals are protected, the rest of us need to provide our own protection.