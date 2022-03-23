By

The Democrats are afraid that parents might protect their children from criminals, perverts and home invaders. They have already taken away the police as protectors, they have DA’s protecting criminals and the Sacramento Democrats protecting criminals from foreign countries—illegal aliens. SB 906 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D – La Cañada Flintridge) “would require, on or before January 1, 2023, the State Department of Education, in consultation with the Department of Justice, to develop model content for use by local educational agencies related to a threat or perceived threat of an incident of mass casualties at a school,” the bill language says. Senator Portantino’s website defines SB 906 as “a bill that prioritizes student safety by increasing available information on gun access and safe at-home storage of firearms while ensuring quick and robust investigations of imminent school threats.” That means government will come into your home, identify the location of your guns. Then when the government records are hacked, criminals will also know where your guns are. Failure to allow government to do this—you will lose your guns.

Sen. Portantino Authors Bill to Force Parents to Disclose Guns in the Home

Is Senate Bill 906 a 4th Amendment violation?

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 3/22/22

Recently introduced legislation proposes to mandate that parents of public school children must disclose to the school district if they have guns in the home, how they are stored and if they are accessible to the children.

This bill appears to be the Nanny State on steroids, crossing forbidden, protected frontiers.

SB 906 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D – La Cañada Flintridge) “would require, on or before January 1, 2023, the State Department of Education, in consultation with the Department of Justice, to develop model content for use by local educational agencies related to a threat or perceived threat of an incident of mass casualties at a school,” the bill language says.

Senator Portantino’s website defines SB 906 as “a bill that prioritizes student safety by increasing available information on gun access and safe at-home storage of firearms while ensuring quick and robust investigations of imminent school threats.”

Notably, there is no bill analysis available yet.

As Gun Owners of California notes, Sen. Portantino must not be familiar with the 4th Amendment to the Bill of Rights: “The 4th Amendment not only protects, but also promotes the expectation of privacy, ensuring that we, as Americans, have a right to be free from intrusion in our homes.”

The Fourth Amendment says:

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

If this dubious bill passes, what’s next? Where does this parental disclosure to public school officials stop? Will parents next be required to disclose how many knives are in the home? Or “dangerous” dogs? Or whether parents strictly adhere to the food pyramid when feeding their children? Will parents be mandated to disclose if they have Tide Pods in the home? Will Sen. Portantino demand to know how much alcohol parents have in the home, or what types of prescription medicines? Or maybe how much alcohol parents consume in a day?

“The thought that an arm of the government – in other words your local school district – could be forced to question parents about what they have in the privacy of their homes – an item legal to own, no less – is shameful,” Gun Owners of California said. “School districts have no more right to question parents about what guns they have than to ask how much beer is in their refrigerator.”

Is Portantino serious or does he assume SB 906 will be smacked down? Could he be playing to his base? The Globe contacted Sen. Portantino’s office and asked about possible 4th Amendment violations. Sen. Portantino believes SB 906 is Constitutional.

As District Judge Roger T. Benitez said last year when threw out California’s 32-year ban on assault weapons, while also clarifying the deliberate and incorrect use of the label “assault weapon,” they could just as well be called “home defense rifles” or “anti-crime guns.”

The Capitol Resource Institute agrees about the privacy violation: “This is a CLEAR invasion of privacy and the school district has no right to ask this of families. The bill claims that these provisions are meant to decrease the threat of a mass shooting at a school, but this is just another way California politicians are infringing on the rights and privacy of gun owners. It is NOT the job of the government to question the actions of law-abiding citizens exercising their 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

Portantino appears to be treating SB 906 as a means to an end: “It is my hope to take the politics and hesitancy out of the equation and give school districts the mandate they need to investigate and act on discernible threats,” Portantino said. “Knowing and understanding the signs of potential gun violence can help prevent it. Making information available to schools will help them assess threats and educating parents on the importance of safe storage will make homes safer, too.”

He explains that “upon becoming aware of a credible violent threat, schools must immediately report that threat to the law enforcement authorities, and school leaders, in consultation with law enforcement, must search a student’s on campus property for the presence of firearms.”

Schools already have the authority to search a student’s on-campus property if there is “reasonable suspicion” that searching you will turn up evidence that a student violated a school rule or law, according to the ACLU.

What exactly is a credible violent threat? A parent angry with the school, teacher or school board? Any parent who dares to challenge the authority of a school employee? To call SB 906 a “slippery slope” is an understatement.

SB 906 will be heard in the Senate Education Committee Wednesday, March 23 at 9 a.m. To participate in the hearing, the Participant Call-in Phone Number is 877-226-8163 ~ Access Code: 7362833.