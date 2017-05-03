By

Under the 2016 pass ballot measure Prop. 57, the rape of a woman, who is under the influence of drugs, alcohol or is unconscious is NOT considered a violent crime. The Left has gone so far that rape is OK’s—and Guv Brown, Hillary Clinton, NOW and other feminist organization have been silent—and silence is consent—Hillary is allowing the rape of women to be the same as a punch on the stomach of a woman. Why does the Left approve, and that is what this is—approval—of rape? Now an effort to fix this and other mistakes in the radical approach of Prop. 57—the decriminalizing of crime. ““I respect my Democratic colleagues on the Public Safety Committee for philosophically disagreeing with me on the length of prison sentences, but blocking my violent felony bill today nevertheless jeopardizes the safety of all Californians,” said Bates. “I do not understand how anyone can say with a straight face that crimes such as assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement should continue to be considered ‘non-violent.’ People who commit the crimes covered by Senate Bill 75 deserve to be in prison longer because of the physical and emotional harm they inflict on victims.” Sen. Bates introduced to re-criminalizes violence, rape, etc.—and again Democrats sided with the criminals and assuring it is easier for victims to be made. Think you are safe in California—if so, you are delusional.

Senate Democrats Block Sen. Bates’ Bill to Reclassify Heinous Crimes as “Violent”

Senator Pat Bates, 4/18/17

Democrats on the Senate Public Safety Committee today voted down Senate Bill 75 by Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) on a partisan 5 to 2 vote that would have expanded the definition of “violent felonies.” It would have covered additional offenses deemed to be serious and violent in nature by many Californians, including solicitation to commit murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer or firefighter.

“I respect my Democratic colleagues on the Public Safety Committee for philosophically disagreeing with me on the length of prison sentences, but blocking my violent felony bill today nevertheless jeopardizes the safety of all Californians,” said Bates. “I do not understand how anyone can say with a straight face that crimes such as assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement should continue to be considered ‘non-violent.’ People who commit the crimes covered by Senate Bill 75 deserve to be in prison longer because of the physical and emotional harm they inflict on victims.”

Californians passed Proposition 57 last year that increases parole and good behavior opportunities for prison inmates convicted of “non-violent” crimes and allows judges, not prosecutors, to decide whether to try certain juveniles as adults in court. Opponents of the measure lacked the financial resources to broadly convey the argument that several serious crimes are legally considered “non-violent” and could make such offenders eligible for early release.

Though Prop. 57 was intended to save the state money, it could lead to more crimes being committed by criminals released early from prison. SB 75 sought to address this weakness in law by expanding the definition of “violent felonies” to include:

vehicular manslaughter

human trafficking involving a minor

battery with personal infliction of serious bodily injury

throwing acid or a flammable substance

assault with a deadly weapon

assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer or firefighter

assault with a deadly weapon by a state prison inmate

discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, building, vehicle or aircraft

rape where victim is legally incapable of giving consent

rape of an unconscious person

rape/sodomy/oral copulation of an unconscious person or by use of date rape drugs

inflicting corporal injury on a child

domestic violence

arson of a structure or forest land

arson of property

solicitation to commit murder

grand theft of a firearm

any felony involving the personal use of a deadly weapon

holding a hostage by a state prison inmate

exploding a destructive device or explosive with intent to injure.

Some argued that SB 75 was unnecessary because the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has adopted new emergency regulations that exclude all eligible sex offenders, some “three-strikers” and anyone with a recent disciplinary violation from benefiting from Prop. 57. However, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office released a report earlier this month finding that the new emergency regulations appear to violate Prop. 57. This could lead to costly litigation and potentially the reversal of the emergency regulations.

While a bipartisan proposal (Assembly Bill 27) authored by Assembly Members Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) and Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher (D-San Diego) has already cleared the Assembly Public Safety Committee, that bill only focuses on sex crimes. Bates’ SB 75 would have covered additional crimes, which would have made it harder for those convicted of such crimes to qualify for early release as provided by Prop. 57.

The committee discussion on SB 75 can be viewed here. Testimony by Dawn Froeschner, a mother and former CDCR parole agent who spoke in favor of SB 75, can be viewed here.