Senate Filibuster Is At End—Now Or When Dems Take Senate

Though Washington is in chaos, there is one certainty—the U.S. Senate filibusters, they ability of the minority to demand a 60 vote count before anything can be done, is over. If the GOP does not end it now, immediately, it is absolutely positive that in 2019—if the Democrats take the Senate, they will end the 60 vote rule—remember they were the Party that ended the 60 vote rule for judges and Presidential nominees. Only legislation is allowed to demand a 60 vote effort. Without hesitation I will tell you the FIRST piece of legislation the Democrats will pass with the end of the 60 vote rule, will be the impeachment of President Trump—absolutely the goal of the Democrats, so if it is going to happen, let it happen now so the GOP can save the economy of America. What do you think?

Trump warns of ending health-care ‘bailouts’ for Congress, pushes Senate for majority rule

‘Republican Senate must get rid of 60 vote NOW!’ he tweeted Saturday

By Dave Boyer, The Washington Times, 7/29/17

President Trump said Saturday that Republican senators look like “fools” for refusing to change Senate rules that would allow legislation such to pass with a simple majority, and suggested that he’s looking at ending health-care subsidies for members of Congress.

“If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!” the president tweeted. “After seven years of ‘talking’ Repeal & Replace, the people of our great country are still being forced to live with imploding ObamaCare!”

The president appeared to be referring to a part of the 2010 health care law that shifted members of Congress and many staffers out of the normal health-benefits plan for federal employees and into the new Obamacare insurance exchanges. The Office of Personnel Management decided that the employer contribution portion of premiums could be provided through the exchange in the District.

Some conservative groups have been calling for that policy to be revoked.

“To unite congressional Republicans, President Donald Trump should take action to end the congressional exemption from ObamaCare,” said Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots. “It is apparent that since members of Congress, their families and staff do not have to live under the law they passed for every other American, they lack the incentive to take the action they were elected to take.”

She added in a statement, “Ending Congress’s special exemption from ObamaCare will motivate Republicans to finally keep their promise — if not for principle, at least to improve their own insurance predicament.