California has a corrupt electoral process. The DEMV knowingly registers illegal aliens as voters. The Secretary of State refuses to audit the voting rolls and it is illegal to challenge the right of someone to vote at a polling place by asking for ID. In fact, anyone or anything can register to vote online.
“Today, Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) introduced Senate Bill 57, which would allow individuals to opt-in for voter registration instead of automatically being registered to vote or having to opt-out of the program. By returning the process to an opt-in, the transfer of inaccurate information leading to the registration of ineligible individuals is less likely because the individuals will maintain more control of their information and whether it is used for voter registration purposes.”
Under the current system unless an illegal alien OPTS Out of registering to vote, the DMV will automatically put them on the voting rolls! Our elections are as honest as those held in Third World countries.
|Senator Bates Introduces Legislation to Fix Motor Voter Law
Senator Pat Bates, 12/17/18
|SACRAMENTO – Today, Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) introduced Senate Bill 57, which would allow individuals to opt-in for voter registration instead of automatically being registered to vote or having to opt-out of the program. By returning the process to an opt-in, the transfer of inaccurate information leading to the registration of ineligible individuals is less likely because the individuals will maintain more control of their information and whether it is used for voter registration purposes.
Under California’s current Motor Voter law, Assembly Bill 1461 requires the automatic transfer of voter registration information from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to the Secretary of State’s (SOS) office when registrants come in to obtain or renew their driver’s license or state ID card. In 2018, some voters experienced a situation where they were unaware that changes were made to their registration when information was transferred to the SOS. In other cases, the SOS received registration information of ineligible individuals, including non-citizens. AB 1461 was passed and signed into law in 2015.
The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 maintains that Californians must have the opportunity to register to vote at the DMV. Senator Bates’ SB 57 allows Californians to voluntarily register themselves at the DMV by opting-in to the motor voter program.
During 2018, the DMV came under intense scrutiny after the media reported multiple problems with California’s motor voter program, including:
“Enough is enough. I’ve been deeply troubled reading the media reports highlighting the failed motor voter program. I’ve also experienced the problem firsthand when I went to the DMV to renew my driver’s license in November. The information presented to DMV customers is unclear. I’m concerned as all Californians should be.
“SB 57 would return the motor voter law to its original form. The current program is confusing and is unable to properly operate. It is time to fix the problem,” said Senator Bates.
|# # #
|Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She is the Senate Republican Leader.
Profile