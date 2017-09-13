Senator Gaines Calls For State Of Emergency In Siskiyou County Due To Illegal Marijuana Grows

By

On January 1, 2018 California will end the prohibition on marijuana. For several years medical marijuana has been legal, but now we will have legalized recreational marijuana just like Colorado. That does not mean that illegal marijuana will not continue to be grown. December, 5. 1933 ended Prohibition—but moonshiners are still found today in the hills of West Virginia—and the hills of the Central Valley in California. One of the reasons for the legalization was to continue the grow of marijuana, the misuse of water in the growing of illegal marijuana. At the start of the year we will begin to see a change in the marijuana industry. In the meantime it is a real problem. One of the biggest jobs of the Madera Sheriffs Department is to find and cut down the massive marijuana grows, illegal, in the hillside near Yosemite. It will be interesting to see the changes after the beginning of the year. In San Luis Obispo over 270 "farmers" applied for permits to grow legal marijuana. This crop, may save many cities from bankruptcy. What do you think?

Senator Gaines Calls For State Of Emergency In Siskiyou County Due To Marijuana Grows

Senator Ted Gaines, 9/13/17

SACRAMENTO – Senator Ted Gaines (R-El Dorado) sent the following letter to Governor Brown requesting that he declare a State of Emergency in Siskiyou County related to the rampant illegal marijuana grows.

Dear Governor Brown:

I am writing to urge you to declare a State of Emergency in Siskiyou County to address the public health and public safety consequences resulting from the proliferation of illegal marijuana cultivation in the county.

All laws regarding legal marijuana cultivation are being ignored by individual criminals, crime syndicates and drug cartels, who are treating the public and private lands of Siskiyou County as their own illicit greenhouse, harming citizens, law enforcement personnel, and the agricultural community.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, despite outstanding leadership, has simply too few officers to effectively police such a vast geographic area on its own and is in desperate need of any and all assistance the state could provide, including deployment of California National Guard personnel to assist them in their mission to stamp out illegal grows.

The illegal grows are also notorious polluters and are doing grave damage to California’s environment, with indiscriminate use of toxic pesticides and rodenticides that are not monitored by California’s regulatory authorities. This unchecked use of dangerous chemicals is corrupting our soil and water, in addition to poisoning animals in and around the illegal grow sites.

A recent study estimated that illegal grows on National Forest lands statewide (not exclusively Siskiyou County) contain “731,000 pounds of solid fertilizer, 491,000 ounces of concentrated liquid fertilizer and 200,000 ounces of toxic pesticides.” The waste is so concentrated that numerous law enforcement personnel have been hospitalized through exposure.

Workers at the illegal grows are also exposed to unhealthy levels of toxic chemicals and may suffer adverse health consequences as a result.

Siskiyou County ranchers are imperiled by the polluted water resulting from illegal grows and are also victimized by marijuana growers’ water theft. This illegitimate industry is now threatening a legal industry that has been operating in the area for more than a century.

I recently took a helicopter tour to view illegal marijuana grows in Siskiyou County and was shocked by the scale of the activity. The grows are vast and numerous, and it’s indicative of a community that is overrun by unlawful behavior, and of a criminal class that is in complete contempt of the law.

That is both sad and dangerous, and if left unchecked the explosion of illegal grows will continue to exhaust local law enforcement, threaten agriculture, and destroy communities.

The county has suffered under a rapidly accelerating spread of criminal marijuana growing operations. It is incumbent on state government to address this issue that has overwhelmed local government resources. I look forward to your prompt action on this matter.

Sincerely,

TED GAINES

Senator, 1st District

cc: Major General David S. Baldwin, the Adjunct General of the California Military Department

Secretary John Laird, California Resources Agency

Secretary Matthew Rodriquez, California Environmental Protection Agency

# # #