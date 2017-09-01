Senator Gaines Disappointed Committee Rejected Cal Fire Audit Request

Democrats refuse to allow an audit of a State agency—that illegally collected taxes and was told it was illegal. Only until seven Republicans agreed to raise your gas tax by 63 cents a gallon did the corrupt Jerry Brown allow the stoppage of the corruption on one of his agencies.

“”My district contains as many as 160,000 properties in State Responsibility Areas, whose owners have been paying the fire fee for the past six years. Unfortunately, there does not appear to be adequate accounting for the money collected – its total, its balance, and its administration.

“Although the collection of the fee is now being suspended, hundreds of millions of dollars have already been taken from largely rural taxpayers and they deserve to know what happened to that money, and if it was spent in a manner consistent with the law and their expectations.”

No audit? Proof Brown is hiding something—is he trying to be Mayor of Chicago after he leaves Sacramento?