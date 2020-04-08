By

Newsom wants to take away water from California farmers. President Trump wants to provide our farmers with needed water. Newsom prefer water flow to the ocean, Trump and California Republican want the water to grow food. Sadly, this is now in the courts. Senator Shannon Grove, leading the Senate GOP’ers, responded to the Newsom demand to destroy our agriculture industry—in time of an economic crisis due to the Wuhan Virus. ““The Governor has disregarded our food producers, workers and families by proposing to restrict water flows to a region which supplies one of America’s most essential needs – food. “California grows much of the nation’s food and is home to the top three agricultural-producing counties. It is immoral to eliminate the water which grows the food that stocks America’s pantries. During a time when Californians are reliant on state leadership to support basic needs, the Governor needs to stand up and meet this moment by investing in our nation’s food security,” said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove. Between the Newsom enforcement of AB 5 killing hundreds of thousands of California jobs—and then taking water from farmers—giving them only a 15% allocation of the water needed. This is a murder, by the Governor of a major industry—and he has no tears for the farmers, their families or the consumers force to pay more for food.

Senator Grove Responds to Governor’s Latest Water Restrictions

San Diego News Desk, 4/4/20

SACRAMENTO – Today, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) issued the following statement after Governor Newsom’s administration released its Incidental Take Permit (ITP) which will govern water delivery within the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta for the California State Water Project (SWP). Included in the ITP are provisions which will reduce water supply for Kern County and other regions:

“As the Senate Republican Leader, I have worked alongside the Governor throughout the COVID-19 crisis to support efforts to mitigate the effects of this pandemic. However, I will not stand idly by while his actions put America’s food security in jeopardy.

“The Governor has disregarded our food producers, workers and families by proposing to restrict water flows to a region which supplies one of America’s most essential needs – food.

“California grows much of the nation’s food and is home to the top three agricultural-producing counties. It is immoral to eliminate the water which grows the food that stocks America’s pantries. During a time when Californians are reliant on state leadership to support basic needs, the Governor needs to stand up and meet this moment by investing in our nation’s food security,” said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.