By

Why do the Democrats hate the poor and try to make the middle class into the poor class. High taxes and nickel and dime taxes. At the same time the really confused Guv Brown claimed a $9 billion, he asked for, and got a $60 million increase in the cell phone tax—to finance the 911 system—which the Democrats REFUSED to finance in the General Fund budget—instead demanding more taxes. “9-1-1 services are in jeopardy because their funding hasn’t been made a priority in the budget. Rather than dedicating a portion of the state’s existing $9 billion surplus, the majority party is instead leveraging our safety to pass this new tax. With a $9 billion surplus, I believe the state has plenty of money to fund these important services. The legislature doesn’t need to take even more money out of our pockets.” There are other increased taxes in this bloated budget—to finance things that are needed—we have the money for them—but to impoverish the people of the Confederate State of California.

Senator Joel Anderson: No new $60 Million tax on Cell Phones—with a $9 Billion “Surplus”

Senator Joel Anderson, 6/29/18

Dear Friends,

As we are closing in on the end of this year’s legislative session which concludes at the end of August, I wanted to alert you to an important issue that is coming up. Next week, we will likely hear a budget bill that imposes a new $60 million tax on cell phones.

9-1-1 services are in jeopardy because their funding hasn’t been made a priority in the budget. Rather than dedicating a portion of the state’s existing $9 billion surplus, the majority party is instead leveraging our safety to pass this new tax.

With a $9 billion surplus, I believe the state has plenty of money to fund these important services. The legislature doesn’t need to take even more money out of our pockets.

It’s not too late for people to make their voices heard on this issue. You can send this email to your friends and family throughout the state and ask them to call their Senators and say NO to the new cell phone tax.

It’s an honor to serve you.

Sincerely,

Joel Anderson

State S