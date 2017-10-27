By

Kamala Harris really thinks we are stupid. She is threatening to vote No on Trump spending plans if he does not agree to give amnesty to illegal aliens. She has voted No on almost every Trump nominee, on every Trump measure, voted against the budget in the Senate recently, she would vote NO if Trump announced the sun came up this morning. “US Senator Kamala Harris says she won’t vote for an end-of-year spending plan unless the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is fixed. The California Democrat says the state has an outsized stake in the outcome of DACA because California has far more Dreamers than any other state.” Who cares what she threatens—nothing will get her to vote for the rule of Law, cutting taxes or protecting our nation from terrorists. Harris does not want to govern—she wants to “resist”—who cares what she says?

Senator Kamala Harris Says She Won’t Vote For Spending Plan Unless DACA Program Fixed

Capitol Public Radio, 10/26/17

US Senator Kamala Harris says she won’t vote for an end-of-year spending plan unless the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is fixed. The California Democrat says the state has an outsized stake in the outcome of DACA because California has far more Dreamers than any other state.

“They are in our colleges. They are in graduate school. They are serving in the military. They are working in fortune 100 companies. They are contributing. And they’re playing by the rules,” says Harris.

Earlier this year President Donald Trump announced he would move to end DACA with a six-month delay to allow Congress to come up with a legislative solution. President Trump has pushed to tie a DACA compromise to tougher immigration security measures.