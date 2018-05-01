Senator Lara SB 174: Allows All Californians to Serve on Boards and Commissions — Regardless of Immigration Status

By

This is not a joke. Senator Ricardo Lara does not represent California citizens—he represents illegal aliens. Recently we found out the Huntington Park, in L.A. County had appointed, illegally, an illegal alien to a city commission. Now, Lara wants to legalese illegal aliens running our cities. Why become a citizen—Democrats like Ricardo Lara want to give illegal aliens all the rights—and none of the responsibilities of obeying our laws!

Senator Lara Introduces Bill to Allow All Californians to Serve on Boards and Commissions — Regardless of Immigration Status

Senator Ricardo Lara, 5/1/18



The California Inclusion Act, Senate Bill 174, rewrites discriminatory 146-year-old law enacted in time of exclusion and fear

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) introduced Senate Bill 174, the California Inclusion Act, which opens civil service on local and state boards and commissions to all Californians, regardless of immigration status.

The state of California has hundreds of boards and commissions that advise the Legislature and Governor on policy affecting the state’s diverse communities – including areas such as farm labor, Asian and Pacific Islander American affairs, California history, education, employment development, healthcare, children and families, parks and recreation, and the status of women and girls.

SB 174 also amends discriminatory and unconstitutional provisions adopted in 1872, during a time of exclusion and fear when California leaders pushed for laws targeting Chinese immigrants and others the law called “transient aliens.”

“California’s 2 million undocumented immigrants are a source of energy for our state, and their voices should matter when it comes to policies that affect our healthcare, schools, families, and economy,” said Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens). “It is shocking to read the words of fear and exclusion that are still in California law but belong in history’s trash can. The California Inclusion Act is another step toward utilizing the talents of our diverse population and righting a historical wrong.”

According to Government Code Section 241, a citizen of California is defined as anyone born in the state, except the children of “transient aliens and of alien public ministers and consuls.” The law passed nearly 150 years ago during a time of nativist backlash against immigrants in California that culminated in Congress passing the Chinese Exclusion Act in 1882.

SB 174 deletes the language about “transient aliens” and does not change eligibility to hold elected office, defined as a person over 18 who is both a resident of California and a citizen of the United States.

SB 174 also makes clear that “a person, regardless of citizenship or immigration status, is eligible to hold an appointed civil office if the person is 18 years of age and a resident of the state.”

Section 241 has been amended only once, in 1971, to lower the age of eligibility for elected office from 21 to 18.