Senator Mike Morrell: Overreach of Democrats in Sacramento

Overreach of Democrats in Sacramento By Senator Mike Morrell

Senator Mike Morrell, 11/17/18

With their long-standing grip on California’s government, Democrats effectively own everything that happens in this state. As of late, their leaders in Sacramento have shown no qualms about overstepping their bounds as they brazenly exploit their power. Under one-party control, Democrats continue to expand the size and scope of government bureaucracy without delivering results for the people we serve. Consider the gas tax.

Majority Democrats have hijacked these funds for years, defying the will of voters, who in 2002, 2006, and 2010 passed initiatives trying to protect the money for roads, only for legislative leaders to find loopholes so they could move funding around to their own priorities.

The result? Our roads remain in disrepair and the Democrats have repeatedly gone back to taxpayers for more of their hard-earned money. We saw this play out with the passage of $5.2 billion in annual car and gas taxes – the largest such increase in state history. Public safety has also taken a hit under Democrats’ watch. In 2011, the Governor and majority party leaders pushed through Assembly Bill 109, a law that shifted over 30,000 felons out of the state’s prison system into local jails.

As a result, thousands of criminals have been released into our neighborhoods. Furthermore, Propositions 47 and 57 have each made it harder to keep serious felons in jail. Law enforcement’s hands are increasingly being tied, able to do little more than engage in a system of catch and release, with few consequences for those who are apprehended and convicted.

Yet despite these challenges, Democrats still passed legislation to make California a “sanctuary state.” Senate Bill 54, by Senator Kevin de Leon (D-Los Angeles), shields illegal immigrants who have committed crimes from deportation and prevents law enforcement from cooperating with federal officials, even in extreme circumstances when they determine it necessary to do so. They also rushed to pass so-called bail “reform” in the final days of the last legislative session effectively eliminating cash bail in California. There was no committee hearing on this form of the bill and, again, no opportunity for public comment. Senate Bill 10, authored by Senator Bob Hertzberg (D-San Fernando), provides no means of compelling individuals to come to trial, putting victims and families at risk.

Additionally, in a show of their lack of fiscal restraint, Senate Democrats approved a plan for single-payer, government-run health care estimated to cost California taxpayers at least $400 billion per year, more than twice the size of the state’s general fund budget. Even as they voted on the bill, Democrats admitted that the plan is not “fully cooked,” that it is a work in progress, and that they still have no idea how they would pay for it.

Yet they passed it anyway. It is like a realtor telling their client to sign the paperwork and close escrow before finding out the price of the home a year later. Except in that case, he would be sued for malpractice.

Californians simply cannot trust the state to deliver results when it takes more of their money. Remember that over the last two decades, voters have supported over $20 billion in water related bond money, but the state has built no new dams.

The government has spent record amounts on schools, yet our public education system, once the envy of the world, still ranks near the bottom. State planners have spent years developing a $100-billion high-speed rail system knowing we may never have a train. James Madison in Federalist Paper Number 48 fittingly observed, “It will not be denied that power is of an encroaching nature and that it ought to be effectually restrained from passing the limits assigned to it.”

For decades now, Democrats in Sacramento have overreached and abused their power, the previous legislative session more than ever. They are dragging the state in a radical direction and it will be up to Californians to further keep watch and determine when enough has been enough.

Senator Morrell represents the 23rd State Senate District, which covers portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles Counties