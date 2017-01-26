Senator Moorlach’s Primer for Governor Brown’s 2017 State of the State

By

Senator Moorlach is a defender of the budget of California for the people of the State. A few days ago the very confused Guv Brown presented a budget and in May he will provide a revised budget—based on revenues and new expenditures and priorities. For 45 days the legislature will debate the budget. What should they be looking at? Moorlach provides some guidelines. “California is the 5th most expensive state in which to live and raise a family, and the Governor has predicted imminent economic downturns. What is the plan to protect California’s economy and make it more competitive in the coming years? California has the nation’s highest income tax, sales tax, (link is external) and gas tax (link is external) (when cap and trade is included). 4. What is the plan to make these taxes more equitable with the national average?” The real deficit of California, including pension problems, health care expenditures, planned deficits by Guv Brown, lowered revenues—could bring the 2017-18 budget a $10 billion deficit. Add to that the money the Feds won’t give California because of its hiding and protecting criminals from foreign countries, California is is dire financial straits. Too bad the Republicans have no say in the problem. Just on lookers.

Senator John Moorlach, 1/24/17

Evaluating California’s condition requires checking vital signs and determining where our efforts are needed most.

Below are 5 key metrics and resulting questions the Governor should address about the state of our state:

While other states see increased economic activity on the horizon in 2017, California, for the 12th year in a row (link is external), has been rated the worst state in which to do business.

What is the plan to reduce burdensome regulations and make California more friendly to business?

2. California is the 5th most expensive state in which to live and raise a family, and the Governor has predicted imminent economic downturns.

What is the plan to protect California’s economy and make it more competitive in the coming years?

3. California has the nation’s highest income tax, sales tax, (link is external) and gas tax (link is external) (when cap and trade is included).

What is the plan to make these taxes more equitable with the national average?

4. California elected officials have proposed to continue to encourage sanctuary status for its municipalities

Is there a plan to back-fill billions of dollars in potential lost federal funding to local governments?

5. California’s housing costs are among the nation’s highest, and well-intended environmental regulations have pushed housing far beyond job centers, producing more wear and tear on our roads – and higher transportation costs on families.

What is the plan to address and remove specific regulatory burdens so that California families can have more affordable housing near job centers in this state?