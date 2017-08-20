Thanks to Jerry Brown and folks that prefer to protect criminals instead of victims, many vicious crimes are now considered “non-violent” to allow criminals to leave prison years before they should State Senator Mike Morrell has outlined these and has asked for your involvement to get the Legislature—even though Democrat controlled—to again consider PREVENTING CRIMES by keeping criminals in prison.
“Voters were sold a bill of goods leading up to the passage of Proposition 57. They were led to believe that only those criminals who had committed minor “nonviolent” crimes would become eligible for parole. However, when considering the list of crimes billed as “nonviolent” under state law, many would find it unconscionable – crimes that place our neighbors and families in harm’s way, such as:
- Human trafficking of a minor for labor
- Battery with serious bodily harm
- Assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer
- Solicitation to commit murder
- First degree burglary
- Arson causing physical harm
- Exploding a bomb with intent to harm”
Left out of this list is that rape in many cases is no longer a violent crime. Why does the Left hate women so much? What do you think?
|Senator Morrell Urges Californians to Make Their Voices Heard on
Proposed Proposition 57 Regulations
|Expresses Concern over Potential Release of Dangerous Felons
Senator Mike Morrell, 8/17/17
|SACRAMENTO – Today, Senator Mike Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) submitted a letter to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) as part of a public comment period regarding proposed regulations that could lead to the early release of dangerous “nonviolent” inmates and diminish victim rights.
While felons who commit these crimes will not necessarily be released early into communities when considered for parole, the possibility that they are eligible through a mere “paper” review process should be worrisome.
|# # #
Profile