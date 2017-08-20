Senator Morrell Urges Californians to Make Their Voices Heard on Proposed Proposition 57 Regulations

SACRAMENTO – Today, Senator Mike Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) submitted a letter to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) as part of a public comment period regarding proposed regulations that could lead to the early release of dangerous “nonviolent” inmates and diminish victim rights.

“For years, Democrats in Sacramento have led California in a dangerous direction when it comes to the criminal justice system and the safety of our citizens. Unfortunately, in light of the passage of Proposition 57, the state is on the verge of taking yet another detrimental step that could result in more dangerous criminals back on our streets,” said Morrell. “We must continue working to keep our communities safe and that is why I am reaching out for the public’s help in this effort. I have submitted my own concerns to CDCR and urge Californians to also join me in making their voices heard on this important issue. “

In November 2016, California voters approved Proposition 57, which increased the number of inmates eligible for parole consideration.

Voters were sold a bill of goods leading up to the passage of Proposition 57. They were led to believe that only those criminals who had committed minor “nonviolent” crimes would become eligible for parole. However, when considering the list of crimes billed as “nonviolent” under state law, many would find it unconscionable – crimes that place our neighbors and families in harm’s way, such as: Human trafficking of a minor for labor

Battery with serious bodily harm

Assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer

Solicitation to commit murder

First degree burglary

Arson causing physical harm

Exploding a bomb with intent to harm While felons who commit these crimes will not necessarily be released early into communities when considered for parole, the possibility that they are eligible through a mere “paper” review process should be worrisome.

CDCR has opened a public comment period on Proposition 57 that will conclude with a public hearing in Sacramento on September 1, 2017. The public comment period is a chance for Californians to influence the final regulations for implementing Proposition 57 to ensure that such criminals continue to serve their sentences and are not released back into our neighborhoods.

Comments can be submitted in one of three ways:

E-mail

CDCR-Prop57-Comments@cdcr.ca.gov

Regular Mail

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Attention: Regulation and Policy Management Branch

P.O. Box 942883

Sacramento, CA 94283-0001

Fax

(916) 324-6075, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Attention: Regulation and Policy Management Branch