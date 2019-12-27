By

Senator Rand Paul Releases Over $50 Billion Waste Report – $466,991 Frog Mating Calls Study, $34 Million For Textbooks For Afghan Students, $1.2 Million Online Dating App Users Studies…& More

The Washington Standard, 12/24/19



For years, former Senator Tom Coburn (R-OK) would publish what became known as his “Wastebook.” Now, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is bringing to light the wasteful and unconstitutional spending of the federal beast. In his 2019 “Festivus” Edition of “The Waste Report,” Paul lays out just how Americans’ tax dollars are being spent without their authorization per the Constitution, and then he lit up Twitter with a barrage of tweets highlighting some of the top wasteful spending in the past year.

Senator Paul, chairman of the Federal Spending Oversight and Emergency Management (FSO) Subcommittee for the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), released his 2019 Festivus edition of The Waste Report, which is his fifth edition.

So, what are some of the highlights of how your government is wastefully and unconstitutionally spending your hard-earned money that they believe they have a right to do as they please?

Among the highlights are building up Tunisia’s political system and the Pakistani film industry; funding research that involves hooking Zebrafish on nicotine; continuing to turn over so many taxpayer dollars to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority; sending low-quality textbooks to Afghan students, with many of the textbooks sitting in warehouses; supporting “green growth” in Peru; making improper payments; and studying frog mating calls.

Paul took to Twitter to point out some of his favorite waster report grievances.

“That reminds me of some of my favorite waste report grievances – your government is terrible and you should really have a lot of problems how you spend it,” Rand Paul tweeted regarding $466,991 spent on studying frog mating calls in Panama.

Then, there was more than $33 million on textbooks for students in Afghanistan.

Additionally, $1,200,000 was spent on studying habits of online dating app users.

Then, there’s a whopping $22 million spent on bringing Serbian cheese up to international standards. What business do we have spending money on that? Shouldn’t the Serbs be doing that?

Still, even millions more were spent to improve the quality of TV in Moldova and even getting Zebrafish hooked on nicotine.

Oh, and in case you were wondering if there was a connection between drinking alcohol and winding up in the emergency room, there was more than $4.5 million spent on a study for that!

Additionally $10 million was spent for “green growth in Peru.” Again, why is America paying for this?

Amazing, isn’t it? We have homeless vets, teachers who beg for ordinary school supplies, infrastructure that needs updating and we’ve been promised that for over a decade and all of this money being unconstitutionally spent by those in our government.

When are you going to have enough of this, America?