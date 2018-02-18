Seneca Foods to Close its Modesto, California Facility–265 Jobs Lost

By

The California recession, a recession in all parts of the State except the Silicon Valley. My home County of Ventura has already been declared a county in recession. Now a Modesto firm is closing down with 265 workers have directly lost their jobs and dozens of workers for vendors and repair people will also lose their jobs. California minimum wage has killed jobs, regulations, water policy have killed jobs—now another California firm is facing the reality of living and working in California. I was told about this about a week ago. Do you know of other firms on the verge of closing or leaving the State? If so, please contact me with the information.

Seneca Foods to Close its Modesto, California Facility

Seneca Corp Press Release, 2/16/18

Marion, New York, February 16, 2018 –

Seneca Foods Corporation (“Seneca”) (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) announced today that it will close its plant in Modesto, California, due to challenging economic conditions. The facility is primarily used for packaging and warehousing of the Company’s peach and fruit cocktail products.

The Company expects this plant closure to improve its long-term financial condition and reduce leverage. Estimated restructuring charges as a result of the closure will be disclosed in future filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission. Production operations at this location will cease prior to the 2018 production season.

Warehouse operations will continue for an unspecified period serving as the Company’s west coast distribution center. The Modesto workforce includes approximately 265 full time employees. The Company recognizes that these changes will have a significant impact on employees and their families and intends to offer transition benefits to these affected employees.

About Seneca Foods Corporation

Seneca Foods is North America’s leading provider of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from over 2,000 American farms. Seneca holds the largest share of the retail private label, food service, and export canned vegetable markets, distributing to over 90 countries. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Libby’s®, Aunt Nellie’s®, Green Valley®, CherryMan®, READ®, Seneca Farms® and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips.

In addition, Seneca provides contract packing services mostly through its wholly owned subsidiary Truitt Bros., Inc. Also, Seneca provides vegetable

products under a contract packing agreement with B&G Foods North America, under the Green Giant label. Seneca’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Stock Market under the symbols “SENEA” and “SENEB”. SENEA is included in the S&P SmallCap 600, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.

