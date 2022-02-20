By

We are about to have Russia invade the Ukraine. China is about to take over Taiwan. The United States is in the midst of the worst inflation in forty years, while criminals are given government protect and victims told to fend for themselves—without Second Amendment rights. In the midst of all this our President every day show he is deep into dementia—claiming to be places he is not, not knowing where he is or why—and claiming to have been a lifeguard at a Lake that does not exist—plus telling that in 1970 he put a dead dog on an opponent’s doorstep.

Feel safe? This refugee from an assisted living facility, has the ability to start a war, turn over free nations to genocide promoting countries. Outside of actually being in a war, this is the most dangerous time in our history—Not because of a foreign country, but because we allow a mentally ill person to act as President.

Senile Old Joe Biden Makes Up Name of Lake in Yesterday’s Speech – Says He Lifeguarded There

By Joe Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 2/18/22





Joe Biden got lost and claimed he once was a lifeguard on Lake Oswego in New York. The problem is there is no such place. Biden’s just keeps making things up not realizing how demoralizing this is for his Administration and the country.

During a speech yesterday, Joe Biden shared that he once worked as a lifeguard on Lake Oswego when talking about New York. The problem is there is no Lake Oswego in New York.

There is a Lake Oswego in Oregon but there is no evidence Biden worked there. He’s probably never been there.

There is a city of Oswego in New York which is on Lake Ontario with a history that goes back to the 1700’s.

How much longer can this facade go on?