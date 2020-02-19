By

Senior White House Official Calls California “Occupied Territory” as Trump Lands in Los Angeles at Start of Four Day West Coast Swing

by Kristinn Taylor, Gateway Pundit, 2/18/20

Joe Grogan, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council, set off a firestorm of criticism when he called California “occupied territory” in a tweet Tuesday night about President Trump’s trip to the Golden State.

Trump landed in Los Angeles Tuesday to kickoff a four day, four state West Coast swing that will see him appear at a mix of official events and fundraisers in California on Tuesday and Wednesday and campaign rallies in Phoenix on Wednesday, Colorado Springs on Thursday and Las Vegas on Friday and other official events and fundraisers in those states. Trump is scheduled to overnight in Las Vegas each night before his expected return to Washington Friday.

Grogan tweeted Tuesday evening, “Just landed in California. POTUS power swing through occupied territory.”

While the Trump administration will be hotly criticized for the slur, the media has other names for California’s relationship with White House. Politico called California the “State of Resistance” in its preview article on the President’s trip.

“For the first time since his California-bashing State of the Union address, President Donald Trump is returning to the State of Resistance today. As always, his reception will vary wildly.”