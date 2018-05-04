By

If the illegal aliens from Honduras, currently in Mexico trying to get asylum in the U.S. were serious, why are they not trying to get asylum in Mexico—and save themselves hundreds of miles of walking and driving? If they were real, the moment they stepped into the southern border of Mexico, 1,000 from the U.S. border they would ask for asylum. So this is a political stunt, not real refugees. Sick. “Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who announced federal charges for members of the infamous open borders caravan earlier this week, is sending additional resources to the U.S. southern border with Mexico to handle the ongoing border crisis. Thirty-five judges and prosecutors will be placed in border states California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas to speed up “prosecutions of improper entry, illegal reentry, and alien smuggling cases” and “adjudication of immigration court cases.” They should be kept on the Mexican side of the border—not to step into our nation—fraud is a reason not to grant asylum.

Sessions Sends New Judges and Prosecutors to Handle Border Crisis

Katie Pavlich, Townhall, 5/3/18

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who announced federal charges for members of the infamous open borders caravan earlier this week, is sending additional resources to the U.S. southern border with Mexico to handle the ongoing border crisis.

Thirty-five judges and prosecutors will be placed in border states California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas to speed up “prosecutions of improper entry, illegal reentry, and alien smuggling cases” and “adjudication of immigration court cases.”

“The American people made very clear their desire to secure our borders and prioritize the public safety and national security of our homeland,” Sessions said about the move. “Promoting and enforcing the rule of law is essential to our republic. By deploying these additional resources to the Southwest border, the Justice Department and the Trump Administration take yet another step in protecting our nation, its borders, and its citizens. It must be clear that there is no right to demand entry without justification.”

Additionally, Sessions has assigned a number of current supervisory immigration judges to “adjudicate cases in immigration courts near the southwest border” with the judges hearing “cases in-person and use video teleconferencing (VTC) to handle cases at immigration courts and represent a roughly 50 percent increase in the current number of immigration judges.”

In April, Sessions issued new guidelines to immigration judges requiring they get through 700 cases per year in order to cut down on the years-long immigration court backlog.