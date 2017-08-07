By

Stockton, just out of bankruptcy and about to re-enter bankruptcy, both due to incompetence, mismanagement, corruption and a pension system they can not afford, is about to lose Federal dollars for public safety. Why? Because they prefer to protect criminals from foreign countries than keep the residents of Stockton safe. Now AF Sessions is pulling the trigger and telling Stockton that money you take to help detain and turn over illegal aliens to ICE has to be spent for that purpose only—if not, you do not get the money. “The Attorney General’s Office sent out letters to police chiefs in four cities: Stockton, Baltimore, Albuquerque, and San Bernardino. All have applied for the Public Safety Partnership which provides training and technical assistance to cities where violent crime is a problem. What the letter asks for in return is to forgo sanctuary policies and cooperate with immigration enforcement. Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones says Stockton is not a proclaimed “sanctuary city” but the policy is not to stop, question or detain based solely on immigration status. He says though the letter only asks about federal immigration access to jails.” Looks like the Stockton Police Chief is not being totally honest—seems to be the Chiefs is more a political animal than a law enforcement officer. The people of Stockton will suffer.

Sessions To Stockton: Cooperate With Immigration Enforcement

Rich Ibarra, Capitol Radio, 8/4/17

So-called sanctuary cities stand to lose millions of dollars in aid to fight violent crime if they don’t cooperate with immigration enforcement and that includes Stockton. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants a commitment before partnering up with cities.

The Attorney General’s Office sent out letters to police chiefs in four cities: Stockton, Baltimore, Albuquerque, and San Bernardino. All have applied for the Public Safety Partnership which provides training and technical assistance to cities where violent crime is a problem.

What the letter asks for in return is to forgo sanctuary policies and cooperate with immigration enforcement.

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones says Stockton is not a proclaimed “sanctuary city” but the policy is not to stop, question or detain based solely on immigration status.

He says though the letter only asks about federal immigration access to jails.

“The letter is really about correctional facilities of which we do not operate one as a police department,” says Jones.

The jail is controlled by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s department.

Jones says his main concern is reducing violent crime not politicizing it.

“We simply want to do professional crime reduction on our top priority which is violent crime reductions,” says Jones.