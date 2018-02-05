‘Settled Science’ Just Got Blown Up

By

Government is failure and on a power trip. It is time to end the phony studies, the regulations and the thought that a bureaucrat should tell you what to eat. Thought you should know that government knows as much about food as a five year old—but the five year old does not have the power to kill jobs and industries, just because they can.

Investors Business Daily, 2/4/18

Public Health: For decades, the federal government has been telling people to cut fats and increase carbs in their diet, relying on supposedly settled nutrition science. A new study shows that the advice has been completely wrong.

In Woody Allen’s 1973 comedy, Sleeper, his character wakes up 200 years after routine surgery, and two doctors discuss his health status. The conversation goes like this:

Dr. Melik: This morning for breakfast he requested something called “wheat germ, organic honey and tiger’s milk.”

Dr. Aragon: (chuckling) Oh, yes. Those are the charmed substances that some years ago were thought to contain life-preserving properties.

Dr. Melik: You mean there was no deep fat? No steak or cream pies or … hot fudge?

Dr. Aragon: Those were thought to be unhealthy … precisely the opposite of what we now know to be true.

Dr. Melik: Incredible.

Incredible, indeed, since it turns out that Allen had it exactly right.

That’s the conclusion of a massive new study published in Lancet that followed 135,335 people in 18 countries on five continents.

The study found that consumption of fat was associated with a lower risk of mortality, while consumption of carbohydrates was associated with a higher risk.

It found that the kind of fat didn’t matter when it came to heart disease, and that saturated fat consumption was inversely related to strokes.

The researchers say, ever so politely, that “dietary guidelines should be reconsidered in light of these findings.”

This research adds to a growing body of evidence that the government’s war on fats has been dangerously misguided, if not deadly.

For example, a 2010 study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, after looking at years of research, concluded that “there is no significant evidence for concluding that dietary saturated fat is associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease.”

Other studies have found that whole milk lowers the risk of obesity.

Yet the government still admonishes against saturated fats and tells people to drink skim milk.

Meanwhile, government’s push for a low-fat, high-carb diets has contributed to the explosion in obesity in the U.S.

The national obesity rate had been relatively flat between 1960 and 1980 — the first year the USDA issued its nutrition guidelines. But less than a decade after 1980, obesity rates shot up from 15% to 23%.

But don’t expect the USDA to “reconsider” its guidelines, much less admit it was wrong, based on the new findings, since doing so would undermine the government’s credibility.

This is the problem when science becomes politicized. And it’s a prime example of why the public should be extremely wary of any claims that science is “settled” on any issue as complicated as health, nutrition, or, say, predicted changes in global climate 100 years from now.