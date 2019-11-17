Sex Pervert (Progressive) runs to Replace Katie Hill—Democrats SICKness

By

Advice to Cenk Uygur: Based on your criteria for dating, call Katie Hill—you can meet ALL of your goals on the first "date". Did it start with Bill Clinton, fondling, abusing and raping women without any punishment? Could it be the Al Francken wing of the Democrat Party, abusing women and thinking it is funny? Maybe it is Hillary taking money from the serial rapist Harvey Weinstein and from the murderer of black gay men, Ed Buck. Sadly, the Congressional District I live in, the 25th, has had the abuser of men and women, using donor dollars and congressional budget dollars to keep her bed warm, Katie Hill. She had advertised on bondage web site, swapping cruise web site and to prove "what you will get", put her naked pictures on Reddit, in the "Wife sharing" section. Now the latest candidate to replace the abusive, hormonal driven Hill, is a sexist pig—a pervert that believes woman are on earth to serve him—sexually. Think this is strong? This is what women must do for and to him: "One post from 2002 laid out Uygur's three "hard and fast rules of dating." The first rule he created is that "there must be some serious making out by the third date. If I haven't felt your tits by then," he wrote, "things are not about to last much longer." The second rule Uygur demanded women follow is that "there must be orgasm by the fifth date. No, ands, ifs, or buts. If I haven't unloaded by this time," he declared, "things are intolerably slow." The third rule said that "there must be sex by the second month of dating." Cenk Uygur is a Progressive idol—a leader of the far Left in the Democrat Party. Just as Katie Hill was a supporter of the AOL Squad, Cenk is a supporter of the Katie Hill School of sex—others are to serve you—and serve you now. Oh, in just a few days, he raised close to $250,000! Imagine what he can do with a congressional budget for his sex life! Between impeachment and hedonistic sexual lifestyles it is no wonder Washington Democrats and the local Progressive ideologues get nothing done for the people. Thought you should know the common values of Cenk and Katie Hill. This is going to be a sad Special Election. What are your values?

Young Turks Host Running For Congress Posted Sexual Rules For Women

Kyle Hooten, Daily Caller, 11/1/19



The Young Turks co-founder and host Cenk Uygur is running for former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill’s congressional seat despite his long history of lurid statements about women.

Hill recently vacated her office amidst a sex scandal involving a female staffer. Uygur announced his bid for Hill’s now-vacant seat Thursday, according to Politico. However, the new Democratic candidate is not without controversy.

One post from 2002 laid out Uygur’s three “hard and fast rules of dating.” The first rule he created is that “there must be some serious making out by the third date. If I haven’t felt your tits by then,” he wrote, “things are not about to last much longer.”

The second rule Uygur demanded women follow is that “there must be orgasm by the fifth date. No, ands, ifs, or buts. If I haven’t unloaded by this time,” he declared, “things are intolerably slow.”

The third rule said that “there must be sex by the second month of dating.”

“There are a lot of allowable exceptions to this rule,” he noted, “but they all involve orgasms. I’ll let you slide if for unseen circumstances we haven’t gotten to see each other much, and you have been providing me with some excellent orgasms in the meanwhile,” he demanded.

Uygur signed off the post by acknowledging that he “might seem like an asshole for pointing this stuff out, but there is no reason to hate the messenger… I’m trying to help. Love the messenger.”

In a 2003 post about Mardi Gras, the Democratic candidate railed against an elderly lady who disagreed with the level of sexual promiscuity that occurs during the celebration in New Orllean.”

“I read this article about some old woman who lives in New Orleans complaining that Mardi Gras was becoming nothing but one big drunk orgy,” he began. “What a wench this old bitch is.”

He then recounted his own Mardi Gras experience: “I had one of the best nights of my life at Mardi Gras. I kissed over 23 different women, saw and felt countless breasts, and was in a wonderful drunken stupor.”

Uygur also gave crude commentary on the women of Miami, concluding in 1999 that they’re “outrageously hot” but that “obviously, the genes of women are flawed. They are poorly designed creatures who do not want to have sex nearly as often as needed for the human race to get along peaceably and fruitfully.”

Uygur tweeted in 2013, “the improbable breasts in Miami are only matched by the improbable butts. This place makes LA look real. #Miami.”

In 2017, Justice Democrats ousted Uygur and David Koller, Uygur’s friend and current VP of The Young Turks, after these disturbing posts first resurfaced. Justice Democrats is a large political action committee committed to getting progressive candidates elected.

Uygur has acknowledged and apologized for the comments, according to a 2017 interview with The Wrap, who first flagged the blogposts. “The stuff I wrote back then was really insensitive and ignorant,” he said. He also said he deleted the posts “a decade ago.”

“If you read that today, what I wrote 18 years ago, and you’re offended by it, you’re 100 percent right. And anyone who is subjected to that material, I apologize to. And I deeply regret having written that stuff when I was a different guy,” Uygur said to The Wrap.