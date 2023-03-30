By

This has to be a joke. The city is losing population, businesses and jobs. School enrollment is declining, fast. Yet the grifters in charge of the city believe if they build 82,000 UNNEEDED housing units, people will flock to the City. Yup, they want to live in a city that promotes and protects criminals, drug dealers, uses city fund to provide areas for drug addicts to overdoes and die, homeless and human/dog poop everywhere. The housing is a scam of unions, corrupt politicians and greedy corporations. They make the money for the non existent potential residents. Then to top all this, the school district thinks the vacant 82,000 housing units will provide so many new students that they want a one billion bond measure ($2 billion when you include the interest charges for Wall Street. Again, this is about greedy corporations, unions, and corrupt politicians making money—nothing to do with kids.

SF Housing Element could be saving grace for public school enrollment

By Allyson Aleksey, SF Examiner, 3/29/23

San Francisco Unified School District anticipates an increase of 5,000 new students tied to 82,000 new housing developments the city plans to build.

San Francisco Unified School District is banking on the city’s housing element bringing a wave of new public school students — and if all goes as planned, it will.

San Francisco Unified released a master facilities plan of its school sites ahead of plans to propose a $1 billion general obligation bond next year. Based on a demographic analysis prepared by Lapkoff & Gobalet, the district anticipates an increase of 5,000 new students tied to 82,000 new housing developments the city plans to build.

This is in contrast to projections by the California Department of Education and other state-level education agencies, which predict a continued decrease in public school enrollment throughout the state.

The plan cited two studies, one of which projected a slight decrease, but did not account for a general population increase tied to new affordable housing.

California’s student enrollment has been declining, largely due to falling birth rates and net migration, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

Agencies involved in crafting and overseeing the city’s housing element are cautiously optimistic, whereas experts in neighboring cities are less convinced — all agree that there is no guarantee.

“While San Francisco’s adopted housing element anticipates a significant increase in the number of new housing units in the city, and requires the city to plan for these units, it does not require that these units actually get built. Consequently, there is not a way to ‘guarantee’ that any planned new units will drive (public school) enrollment,” said assistant communication director for the Association of Bay Area Governments John Goodwin.

But including the housing element in its facilities master plan is a wise move for the district, said Dan Sider, chief of staff for the San Francisco Planning Department.

“San Francisco Unified recognized the higher housing targets contained in the housing element because some of the city’s new homes and households will clearly include SFUSD students,” he said.

But echoing Goodwin’s sentiment, Sider added “Exactly how many new homes are built, what percentage will house public school kids, and the pace at which they will be constructed is something that is a function of broader economic and demographic trends that will shape the City over the coming years.”

San Francisco might have a glass-half-full mentality, but in Silicon Valley, experts are wary.

In San José, Stephen Levy, director at the Center for Continuing Study of the California Economy, told San José Spotlight that “It’s not on the city radar when they are doing housing site inventory. No one thinks of looking at whether a school district could really benefit from added students and added housing.”

And in Menlo Park, demographer Thomas Williams, contracted by the Menlo Park Unified School District, predicted a decrease in public school enrollment despite an increase in housing stock by 2,946 units, per the city’s regional housing needs allocation.