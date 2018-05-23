SF seeks driverless car data from state regulators to investigate traffic congestion

By

By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, SF Examiner, 5/23/18

San Francisco transportation officials are asking the state to require driverless car companies to share GPS and other data if they are going to be allowed to carry passengers.

California regulators are poised to approve regulations allowing passengers in driverless cars in a limited pilot program, with a vote by the California Public Utilities Commission tentatively planned for May 31.

San Francisco transportation officials asked the commission at a Tuesday meeting to incorporate data sharing into the new rules for driverless cars, in a bid to tackle traffic congestion.

But representatives of companies testing autonomous vehicles, including Lyft, Zoox, Uber, GM Cruise and Waymo, asked the commission to do the opposite and restrict driverless car trip data. Some asked the commission to only require data that focused on rider safety, not traffic, while others asked the commission to conceal driverless car trip data under tight confidentiality agreements, shielding it from the public.

CPUC commissioner Liane Randolph issued a tentative decision to authorize passengers to ride in driverless cars in two pilot programs, one with a driver and one without, on April 6. The pilot program would not allow companies to charge for rides, and is aimed at testing vehicles on California roads, including in San Francisco.

That decision is not final until a vote of the full commission scheduled for May 31, but a hearing was held Tuesday in San Francisco to gather comment from parties with interest in the decision.

At the meeting, San Francisco County Transportation Authority Senior Transportation Planner Michelle Beaulieu asked the commission to bring driverless car data into the sunlight.

“This pilot will be operating on our streets and have direct impacts on our residents,” Beaulieu told commissioners. “We need this data to be at a census tract or corridor level of detail and in a timely manner.”

Access to data, she added, would allow the SFCTA to make “investment decisions in our transportation networks.”

The county transportation authority has previously met resistance when seeking data from Uber and Lyft to discover ride-hail traffic patterns. At one point last year, frustrated city officials “scraped” data from public sources to measure ride-hail impacts on San Francisco traffic.

A representative for the Dolan Law Firm, which litigated against Uber after one of the company’s drivers struck and killed 6-year-old Sofia Liu in 2013 in San Francisco, said the insurance requirements were not “sufficient.”

“I just want to make sure when people are injured on the streets, and they will be, they can seek compensation,” attorney Emile Davis said.

Mark Rosekind, chief safety innovation officer with Zoox, argued the CPUC should only request data that relates to safety. Lyft senior public policy manager Laura Bisesto said driverless car data should be confidential and “proprietary.”

“Public release of testing data may be misleading and unrepresentative,” Bisesto said.

In its proposed decision, the CPUC wrote all collision data of driverless cars should be reported.