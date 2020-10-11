By

If you see a robbery, home invasion or other crime, you call 911 to report it. Now, if you do, and the perpetrator is a person of color, YOU might be in trouble—as a racist. San Fran is now going to monitor 911 calls for too many calls reporting people of color committing crimes. No this is not a joke—it is San Francisco—which is a joke. This is the death of the 911 system in San Fran. If you knew reporting a crime you saw was committed by a person of color, YOU would be the one in trouble, you would not make the call. This is another way to promote crime and to make life dangerous in this collapsing city. Go to San Frn at your own risk—it is a war zone, and the criminals, with the assist of government, are winning.

SF Supervisors Schedule Vote on ‘CAREN’ Act, Banning Racially Biased 911 Calls

Photo courtesy [email protected], flickr

Marco Siler-Gonzales, KQED, 107/20

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors plan to vote later this month on a local measure that would bar anyone in the city from filing false, racially biased police reports.

Introduced by Supervisor Shamann Walton in July, the Caution Against Racial and Exploitive Non-Emergencies (or “CAREN”) Act would amend the police code, in a nod to a series of recent high-profile confrontations, captured on video, of white people calling the police on African Americans for generally innocuous behavior. The measure has the unanimous support of the board, with supervisors scheduled to vote on Oct. 20.

From the 2018 “Barbecue Becky” incident, when a white woman called the police on two black men who were barbecuing by Lake Merritt in Oakland, to the white couple who in June threatened to call the police on a Filipino in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, Walton contends these calls weaponize the police against people of color.

“Black, Indigenous people and people of color suffer post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of law enforcement violating their rights to everyday normal activities based on fraudulent 911 calls by an individual with racial bias,” Walton said at a September committee meeting on the measure.

As it stands, the bill would make it unlawful for anyone to “contact a person with the specific intent to discriminate against the person on the basis of the person’s race, color, ancestry, ethnicity, national origin, place of birth, sex, age, religious affiliation, creed, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity, weight, or height.”

The legislation states that 911 calls of this nature violate the constitutional rights of the targeted person. It would allow victims of purportedly biased police calls to sue the caller in civil court for at least $1,000 in damages.

“911 calls and emergency reports are not customer service lines for racist behavior and should not be weaponized as so,” Walton said at the September meeting.

The state is taking up the issue as well. Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1775, which increases financial penalties and potential jail time for those who use the 911 system for any reason besides an emergency (although the law has much less specific language on racial discrimination as compared to San Francisco’s measure). The state law also allows victims of false police reports to seek restitution of up to $25,000 under the Ralph Civil Rights Act.