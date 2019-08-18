By

The San Fran airport is banning the sale of water in plastic bottles. This is the start. The next step is to stop the sale of soda and other drinks in bottles and cans at the airport. Then, the banning of plastic and cans of soda at the airport—totally. Once done, you will see cities do the same. “Shops, eateries and airline lounges inn Francisco International Airport will no longer be allowed to provide or sell water in single-use plastic bottles as of Aug. 20, the airport said via Twitter on Friday.” The Nanny State is growing and the public is silent. We are allowing government to control every aspect of our lives—even vessels for water. Shame on us. Once plastic water bottles are banned, then will they ban plastic soda bottles? Why not? Why allow any plastic or aluminum in the airport—or on any government facility?

SFO bans sale of plastic water bottles

The ban is part of SFO’s Zero Waste initiative

SF Examiner, 8/2/19



The days of buying water in plastic bottles at SFO are numbered.

Shops, eateries and airline lounges inn Francisco International Airport will no longer be allowed to provide or sell water in single-use plastic bottles as of Aug. 20, the airport said via Twitter on Friday.

The ban is part of SFO’s Zero Waste initiative. Travelers will be able to fill their own bottles at the airport’s 100 hydration stations, and stores can still provide or sell empty reuseable bottles or prefilled recyclable aluminum and glass or BPI-certified compostable water bottles, the airport said in its official @flySFO Twitter account.

“Have you heard? We’re ditching the disposables!” the airport tweeted.