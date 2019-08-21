By

This is a silly story. The Chinese community n San Fran is complaining they are targeted by criminals. In fact the whole city is targeted by criminals—and it is government that is protecting the criminals and making more victims. That is what a sanctuary State does—harms the innocent. The Chinese community needs to demand the end of protections for illegal aliens. Want to end crime? Arrest the criminals. Until then either move or accept being a victim. Do not complain about crime in your community of your government is protecting the criminals—you need to stop the government from conspiring with criminals to make you a victim.

SF’s Chinese Community Feeling Targeted by Criminals

NBC Los Angeles, 7/30/19

Members of San Francisco’s Chinese community believe they’re being targeted by criminals. But they claim police won’t give them the crime data that would confirm or refute it. Sam Brock reports.

Members of San Francisco’s Chinese community believe they’re being targeted by criminals. But they claim police won’t give them the crime data that would confirm or refute it.

Just since January, there have been six to eight violent, high-profile incidents where the victims were Chinese residents.

The latest happened a few weeks ago in broad daylight when a community elder was picked up and dropped to the ground, his watch ripped off.

Residents living all over the city, say their sense of security is broken.