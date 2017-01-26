SF’s effort to reduce car trips from new development advances

By

If the San Fran Board of Supervisors have their way, you will be using your car less, the cost of parking and driving it will go up and the time to get to meetings and events will increase. It will be a big chore to get to the restaurant and parking at your condo could be as high as your HOA fees. “Developers would need to reduce car trips from their developments by selecting from a menu of 66 methods to reduce car trips. Each method is assigned a certain number of points, and each project would have to achieve a certain number of points required by the program, which is based on the number of parking spaces included in the project. The different methods could be modified over time by the Planning Commission. The single largest point-earner would be to reduce parking. Other methods include such things as adding lockers and showers, a grocery store and car-share spaces. You read that right—the Board wants apartments and condos to have fewer parking spaces—but includes gyms and grocery stores. Sounds like a government development. Is this how you want to live? Any wonder families, especially those with children, are fleeing San Fran—it is not only not child friendly, it is not people friendly.

By Joshua Sabatini, SF Examiner, 1/24/17

After a nearly two-year effort, San Francisco is poised to require developers to add a host of measures to reduce car trips from new developments.

The proposal, the Transportation Demand Management program, had stalled before the Board of Supervisors Land Use and Transportation Committee last year with outstanding concerns from nonprofits or smaller developers over the impacts of the new requirement.

But on Monday, after a number of amendments, the legislation was approved by a unanimous vote from committee members Supervisors Malia Cohen, Aaron Peskin and Jeff Sheehy. The full board will vote on the proposal next week.

Developers would need to reduce car trips from their developments by selecting from a menu of 66 methods to reduce car trips. Each method is assigned a certain number of points, and each project would have to achieve a certain number of points required by the program, which is based on the number of parking spaces included in the project.

The different methods could be modified over time by the Planning Commission. The single largest point-earner would be to reduce parking. Other methods include such things as adding lockers and showers, a grocery store and car-share spaces.

The Planning Department is vowing to enforce the requirements by visiting the development before anyone moves, monitoring the site routinely and conducting an audit every three years. Enforcement would be funded through program fees. A developer must pay an initial fee of $6,000 and an annual fee of $1,000.

Cohen said since the postponement last month, she helped facilitate discussions to make amendments to address some of the concerns. To that end, she amended the legislation to exempt buildings of 24 units or less from the fees as well as nonprofits.

During the past two fiscal years there were about seven projects under 24 units out of 106 total developments.

Cohen’s amendments also exempted the parking used by city-funded nonprofits for city services, such as spaces used to transport clients or deliver meals.

The proposal exempts housing developments that contain 100 percent affordable homes. Initially that exemption defined affordable housing developments as units affordable to those earning up to 150 percent of the area median income, but affordable housing advocates argued that was not consistent to the definition of 120 percent and it was therefore lowered to 120 percent.

Also, the initial proposal said developers must score 13 points if there were 20 parking spaces or fewer in a project, but that was changed to a sliding point scale.

Planning Director John Rahaim said that “this is really rethinking how we do address transportation impacts from new development.” He added, “The vast majority of the stakeholders are in general agreement.”

Jason Henderson of the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association said, “We cautiously endorse the Transportation Demand Management program,” but he noted that he thought The City was being “too generous on parking.”