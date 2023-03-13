By

It is sad that parents in San Fran have to go the extra length, work extra hard, just to get the appropriate education for their children. “All parents want opportunities for their children to excel academically. However, reaching the top in math at San Francisco Unified School District, is like climbing a cactus tree. It’s going to hurt. At SFUSD, a math curriculum limiting student advancement currently exists; especially hindering socio-economically disadvantaged students from advancing in math. This is counter to what parents expect from a school district.” In a world governed by technology, math is very important—and San Fran, in the heart of the Silicon Valley si working hard to ensure people of color can not compete. That is called racism, San Fran style.

SFUSD’s delay of algebra 1 has created a nightmare of workarounds

By Rex Ridgeway and David Margulies, SF Examiner, 3/10/23

All parents want opportunities for their children to excel academically. However, reaching the top in math at San Francisco Unified School District, is like climbing a cactus tree. It’s going to hurt.

At SFUSD, a math curriculum limiting student advancement currently exists; especially hindering socio-economically disadvantaged students from advancing in math. This is counter to what parents expect from a school district.

In 2014, SFUSD denied access to algebra 1 for all eighth graders, regardless of their preparation and motivation, justifying this with the word “equity.” SFUSD subsequently claimed success, but inquiring community members were denied access to supporting data. Obtaining data through public records requests, the district’s success claims were exposed to be grossly misrepresented.

SFUSD claimed algebra 1 repeat rates were reduced, but this occurred by removing a post-course test requirement. SFUSD claimed an increased enrollment in advanced classes, but this occurred by calling a class “advanced” that was not. A lack of transparency, and manipulating data to justify policies, demonstrates how SFUSD operates.

The benefits of eighth-grade algebra 1 are clearly explained in an open letter signed by nearly 1,800 science, technology, engineering and math professionals. This course initiates a five-year pathway to STEM readiness culminating in AP calculus in 12th grade.

In practice, SFUSD’s delay of algebra 1 has created a nightmare of workarounds.

Families with resources turn to fee-required online algebra 1 courses in eighth grade, outside the public school system, or enroll their kids in private schools.

I was compelled to place my granddaughter into an algebra I course in the summer before her ninth-grade year at Abraham Lincoln High School. This cost $860 and resulted in her being prepared to take both algebra I and geometry in ninth grade — courses that are designed to be sequential, so problematic to take simultaneously. She earned straight As in both courses and is currently taking algebra 2 this year (10 grade).

It is important for parents to be aware that Education Code 51228.2, and the 2015 California Mathematics Placement Act, make it illegal for districts to force students to repeat classes they are already proficient in. Therefore, workarounds enable students with resources to move forward on the pathway to calculus. Sadly, these workarounds are a financial and time strain on many families.

Students without resources for workarounds, are left struggling in a compression class that shortchanges students, or are forced to take two math classes simultaneously, just to stay on track to calculus. Since these classes are designed to be sequential, this doubling-up requires knowledge of concepts they still haven’t learned. Doubling-up also prevents students from taking electives that enhance college applications and improve social-emotional wellbeing.

Alternatively, students can take a compression class that attempts to mash two years of content, algebra 2 and pre-calculus, into one year. UC has rejected SFUSD’s designation of this course as “advanced math” due to lack of pre-calculus content. Professors from prominent universities have written SFUSD warning these compression courses are “antithetical to responsible preparation.” Essentially, SFUSD students are restrained during middle school, then rushed through high school math, the courses shown on college applications.

Heeding these warnings, and to not be trapped in this compression course, last month my granddaughter started her UC Berkeley pre-calculus college accredited course online, which she will complete over the summer at the cost of $1,005. This will enable her to take calculus next year.

Students without a workaround plan may just give up on taking calculus in high school. What is lost? First, understand that many college majors begin with calculus, including all STEM majors. For example, at UC San Diego, 78 majors begin with calculus — not just in engineering fields, but data science, economics, computer science, and biological sciences.

In addition to high school calculus better preparing a student for it in college, and making college applications more competitive, taking AP calculus enables testing out of the college calculus requirement. Testing out enables students to take more technical electives which bolster their resumes, enable earlier graduation, and make room later for research experiences and internships. These collaborations with professors build connections essential to STEM careers. Without AP calculus, students will start college stuck in introductory courses, and less likely to secure these door-opening opportunities.

Other districts, realizing these benefits, enable students to reach calculus, particularly AP calculus BC, by offering algebra 1 in eighth grade, but not SFUSD.

Have the sacrifices that this district asks of its families to achieve equity worked?

No. A study of achievement test scores at SFUSD concludes that achievement gaps are widening and SFUSD is headed in the wrong direction on equity.

Only harm has come from SFUSD’s failed education experiment on our children. What needs to happen next is best summarized by Maya Keshavan: “grownups” need to “admit that they made a mistake.” A serious mistake.

A study comparing another district, which enables acceleration, to SFUSD which does not, concludes: “disadvantaged students and students of color benefited from an accelerated curriculum, with no negative spillover effects for students pursuing the regular course of study.” These students “begin high school two years ahead of students in San Francisco, opening up greater opportunities to take Advanced Placement courses in later years.” We ask, “Which system is more equitable?”

Readers might be thinking, “thank goodness I do not live in San Francisco.” Think again. The proposed California Math Framework recommends the SFUSD policy for all California, using a massive misrepresentation of citations to justify these recommendations.

SFUSD will take credit for my granddaughter’s mathematical success as proof their policies work. In reality, this took two of her summers and nearly $2,000 to overcome SFUSD’s obstacles. Her accomplishments are not because of the district, but in spite of the district.

SFUSD should stop putting its families at a disadvantage and place algebra I back in eighth grade.

This matter is so crucial that the SF Board of Education should make it an agenda Item for public discussion and board voting.

Families are still climbing this cactus tree. And, oh yeah … it hurts.