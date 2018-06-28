Shawn Steel Are Democrats’ creating own Prop 187? Sanctuary Cities!!

We are told that Prop. 187 stopped Hispanics from voting for Republicans ever again. Now the Democrats are supporting the creation of Sanctuary Cities—places where law breakers are protected by the police and government from being detained for their crimes under Federal law. In the short term, this might be good for them. The bigger question is will blacks approve of the protection for the murderer of Jamiel Shaw in Los Angeles, will the seasoned citizens ever trust the Democrats when Marilyn Pharis is murdered by an illegal alien that had been deported numerous time s (like the murderer of Shaw).
“Across the country, Asian American families have resisted similar racial discrimination at California’s public university system. Progressive Democrats have repeatedly tried to reverse Proposition 209, a constitutional amendment that bars discrimination on the basis of race, sex, or ethnicity in public employment, public education, or public contracting.
Senate Constitutional Amendment 5, the most recent attempt to discriminate in public university admissions, first passed the California State Senate, but was defeated by a forceful opposition campaign by Asian Americans. Los Angeles Democrats have learned from that defeat. This time around, Asian Americans aren’t even given the courtesy of a public hearing.
Now we have Democrats openly promoting discrimination against Asian-Americans, Harvard was just caught not allowing the enrollment of qualified American of Asia heritage due to being Asian—Harvard is no better than Ole Miss in 1960.
Democrat policies harm us all. Will people of color end their support of their oppressors?
