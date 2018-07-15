You are here: Home / Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views / Shawn Steel: Update on Ending SB 54 via Ballot Measure

Shawn Steel: Update on Ending SB 54 via Ballot Measure

July 15, 2018 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

What do you think?  Are the people of California ready to stop being a magnet for felonies from other countries being protect by government and law enforcement?  How many will cry that they would not be able to get to work?  Oh, it is against the law for illegal aliens to work in this country.

Don Rosenberg lost his son in a car accident caused by an illegal alien in 2010. Rosenberg is leading a movement to save lives on the highways and the quality of life in California.

Rosenberg’s proposal, called the “Children, Family and Community Protection Act,” would require cooperation between state and local enforcement in efforts to verify the immigration status of anyone who is arrested and suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

The Children Family Act will also:

  • Repeal California’s Sanctuary State laws
  • Repeal the law that give illegal aliens the right to get driver’s licenses
  • Prohibit automatic voter registration in the state, something Rosenberg thinks can help prevent voter fraud.
  • It would also prohibit local governments and police agencies from limiting cooperation with ICE and other federal authorities — something currently prevented in certain cases by California’s recently enacted Senate Bill 54, better known as the “Sanctuary State” law.”

I had the opportunity of interviewing Agnes Gibbonney on the Andy Caldwell show on Tuesday and meeting Dan Rosenberg on Thursday.   Both are “Angels”, each lost a child to an illegal alien murderer.This is a ballot measure that could change the course of our future—and make out streets safe.

don rosenberg

Don Rosenberg

California Ballot Initiative to Reverse ‘Sanctuary State,’ Illegal Alien Driver’s License Laws — Cleared to Collect Signatures

 

Shawn Steel California Republican National Committee member,  7/11/18

 

 

“To become a sanctuary state, we all felt was unwarranted when we have so many other issues to worry about — homelessness and all those other issues — and we’re focused on the lives of people who don’t even live in this country or want to enter illegally,” Ravi Mehta, who supports the ballot measure, told KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

 

Ravi Mehta: lawyer for the Initiative

  • Former Chair California Fair Political Practices Commission [FPPC]
  • Partner: Capitol Advocates

Supporters have until Dec. 19 to gather nearly 366,000 signatures in order to qualify the measure for the November 2020 ballot.

 

 

 

Federal Judge Sides With Jerry Brown Re: Sanctuary State

 

The Trump administration requested an immediate halt to California’s 3 sanctuary laws. Only one injunction was approved but 2 others were denied, pending trial and appeal on July 5. US District judge John Mendez was appointed by George Bush, earmarking that Republican Presidents often make bad judicial appointments.

 

 

Three More Cities Opt Out of the Illegal California Sanctuary Laws

 

 

 

City of Murrieta Mayor Jonathan Ingram (and Riverside County GOP Chair) signed a letter calling for the repeal of Senate Bill 54. 

 

 

The city council of Canyon Lake voted 6/6 to Opt Out

 

 

Temecula voted to Opt Out

Bob Kowell, CRA President help lead both Murrieta and Temecula to oppose illegal sanctuary laws

 

 

Central Committees are working to get support in. Offer help if you can.

 

Fresno – Fred Vanderhoof: vanderhoof7@comcast.net

Madera – Gina Wallace: gmwallace11@gmail.com

Nevada – Bob Hren: bob_hren@yahoo.com

Plumas – Leah West: Leah@GraeagleAssociates.com

Sierra – Jim Beard: jim96118@gmail.com

 

 

Does your city or county need help? Let me know and we can get your questions answered. Shawnsteel@shawnsteel.com

 

 

The List of Counties & Cities that Officially Oppose Illegal Sanctuary Laws: July 11, 2018

 

Counties (14)

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Kern

Lassen

Mariposa

Modoc

Orange

San Diego

Shasta

Siskiyou

Tehama

Tulare

Tuolumne

 

Cities (46)

Adelano

Aliso Viejo

Anderson

Barstow

Beaumont

California City

Canyon Lake

Carlsbad

Colusa

Corona

Costa Mesa

Dana Point

El Cajon

Escondido

Fountain Valley

Glendora

Hanford

Hesperia

Highland City

Huntington Beach

Laguna Beach

Laguna Niguel
Lake Elsinore

Lake Forest

Los Alamitos

Lincoln

Mission Viejo

Murrietta

Newport Beach

Orange

Ridgecrest

Ripon

Santa Clarita

San Jacinto

San Juan Capistrano

Simi Valley

Tehachapi

Temecula

Upland

Villa Park

Waterford

Westminster

Wildomar

Yorba Linda

Yuba City

Yucaipa

 

 

If you have any questions, please email me at ShawnSteel@ShawnSteel.com.

 

Consider forwarding this email to interested parties.

 

Shawn Steel

National Committeeman

California Republican Party

 

