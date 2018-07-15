Shawn Steel: Update on Ending SB 54 via Ballot Measure

What do you think? Are the people of California ready to stop being a magnet for felonies from other countries being protect by government and law enforcement? How many will cry that they would not be able to get to work? Oh, it is against the law for illegal aliens to work in this country.
“Don Rosenberg lost his son in a car accident caused by an illegal alien in 2010. Rosenberg is leading a movement to save lives on the highways and the quality of life in California.
Rosenberg’s proposal, called the “Children, Family and Community Protection Act,” would require cooperation between state and local enforcement in efforts to verify the immigration status of anyone who is arrested and suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.
The Children Family Act will also:
- Repeal California’s Sanctuary State laws
- Repeal the law that give illegal aliens the right to get driver’s licenses
- Prohibit automatic voter registration in the state, something Rosenberg thinks can help prevent voter fraud.
- It would also prohibit local governments and police agencies from limiting cooperation with ICE and other federal authorities — something currently prevented in certain cases by California’s recently enacted Senate Bill 54, better known as the “Sanctuary State” law.”
I had the opportunity of interviewing Agnes Gibbonney on the Andy Caldwell show on Tuesday and meeting Dan Rosenberg on Thursday. Both are “Angels”, each lost a child to an illegal alien murderer.This is a ballot measure that could change the course of our future—and make out streets safe.
Don Rosenberg
