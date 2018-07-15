Shawn Steel: Update on Ending SB 54 via Ballot Measure

By

What do you think? Are the people of California ready to stop being a magnet for felonies from other countries being protect by government and law enforcement? How many will cry that they would not be able to get to work? Oh, it is against the law for illegal aliens to work in this country.

“Don Rosenberg lost his son in a car accident caused by an illegal alien in 2010. Rosenberg is leading a movement to save lives on the highways and the quality of life in California.

Rosenberg’s proposal, called the “Children, Family and Community Protection Act,” would require cooperation between state and local enforcement in efforts to verify the immigration status of anyone who is arrested and suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

The Children Family Act will also:

Repeal California’s Sanctuary State laws Repeal the law that give illegal aliens the right to get driver’s licenses Prohibit automatic voter registration in the state, something Rosenberg thinks can help prevent voter fraud. It would also prohibit local governments and police agencies from limiting cooperation with ICE and other federal authorities — something currently prevented in certain cases by California’s recently enacted Senate Bill 54, better known as the “Sanctuary State” law.” I had the opportunity of interviewing Agnes Gibbonney on the Andy Caldwell show on Tuesday and meeting Dan Rosenberg on Thursday. Both are “Angels”, each lost a child to an illegal alien murderer.This is a ballot measure that could change the course of our future—and make out streets safe.

Don Rosenberg

Shawn Steel California Republican National Committee member, 7/11/18

Ravi Mehta: lawyer for the Initiative Former Chair California Fair Political Practices Commission [FPPC] Partner: Capitol Advocates Supporters have until Dec. 19 to gather nearly 366,000 signatures in order to qualify the measure for the November 2020 ballot.

Federal Judge Sides With Jerry Brown Re: Sanctuary State The Trump administration requested an immediate halt to California’s 3 sanctuary laws. Only one injunction was approved but 2 others were denied, pending trial and appeal on July 5. US District judge John Mendez was appointed by George Bush, earmarking that Republican Presidents often make bad judicial appointments.

Three More Cities Opt Out of the Illegal California Sanctuary Laws

City of Murrieta Mayor Jonathan Ingram (and Riverside County GOP Chair) signed a letter calling for the repeal of Senate Bill 54.

The city council of Canyon Lake voted 6/6 to Opt Out

Temecula voted to Opt Out Bob Kowell, CRA President help lead both Murrieta and Temecula to oppose illegal sanctuary laws

Central Committees are working to get support in. Offer help if you can.

Fresno – Fred Vanderhoof: vanderhoof7@comcast.net Madera – Gina Wallace: gmwallace11@gmail.com Nevada – Bob Hren: bob_hren@yahoo.com Plumas – Leah West: Leah@GraeagleAssociates.com Sierra – Jim Beard: jim96118@gmail.com

Does your city or county need help? Let me know and we can get your questions answered. Shawnsteel@shawnsteel.com

The List of Counties & Cities that Officially Oppose Illegal Sanctuary Laws: July 11, 2018

Counties (14) Amador Butte Calaveras Kern Lassen Mariposa Modoc Orange San Diego Shasta Siskiyou Tehama Tulare Tuolumne

Cities (46) Adelano Aliso Viejo Anderson Barstow Beaumont California City Canyon Lake Carlsbad Colusa Corona Costa Mesa Dana Point El Cajon Escondido Fountain Valley Glendora Hanford Hesperia Highland City Huntington Beach Laguna Beach Laguna Niguel Lake Elsinore Lake Forest Los Alamitos Lincoln Mission Viejo Murrietta Newport Beach Orange Ridgecrest Ripon Santa Clarita San Jacinto San Juan Capistrano Simi Valley Tehachapi Temecula Upland Villa Park Waterford Westminster Wildomar Yorba Linda Yuba City Yucaipa

If you have any questions, please email me at ShawnSteel@ShawnSteel.com . Consider forwarding this email to interested parties.

Shawn Steel National Committeeman California Republican Party