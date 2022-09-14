Sheriff’s Dept. Raids Home of Democrat LA County Supervisor Kuehl in Public Corruption Case Related to No-Bid Contract Awarded to Political Crony

By

Sheriff’s Dept. Raids Home of Democrat LA County Supervisor in Public Corruption Case Related to No-Bid Contract Awarded to Political Crony (VIDEO)

By Cristina Laila, The Gateway, 9/14/22





Another day, another corrupt Democrat.

Democrat LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was served with a search warrant at her Santa Monica home on Wednesday morning amid an “ongoing public corruption investigation.”

The raid was executed by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and federal law enforcement officers, Fox 11 reported.

“The LASD confirmed it was also serving search warrants at other locations including the home of LA County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patricia Giggans, as well as the LA County Hall of Administration, Peace Over Violence Headquarters, and LA Metro Headquarters.” according to the outlet.

According to the affidavit, the search warrant is related to a no-bid contract for $890,000 awarded to Peace Over Violence – a non-profit who just happens to be run by one of Kuehl’s close friends.

The $890,000 contract to Peace Over Violence was for a sexual harassment hotline for the LA Metro.

It turns out taxpayers are paying $8,000 per phone call because the hotline is rarely used, Fox LA reported.

“Between the years of 2014-2020, a series of `sole source’ contracts were awarded by the MTA to the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization Peace Over Violence totaling over $890,000,” according to the affidavit. “A sole source contract is a non-competitive procurement that allows a single supplier to fulfill the contractual obligations and requirements from, in this case, a public entity/government contractor (MTA).”

Fox LA reported:

A search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the Santa Monica home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl amid what the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is calling “an ongoing public corruption investigation.”

The raid was executed around 7 a.m. by the LASD and federal law enforcement. The LASD confirmed it was also serving search warrants at other locations including the home of LA County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patricia Giggans, as well as the LA County Hall of Administration, Peace Over Violence Headquarters, and LA Metro Headquarters.

According to Kuehl, the Metro employee in question worked with the department “years ago” and when she was let go, became invested in a contract over the LA Metro hotline and claimed Kuehl was involved.

Although the sheriff’s department declined to comment on the investigation, it released a redacted copy of the affidavit that led to the warrants. That document states the case is a probe into “an allegation of criminal conduct” by Kuehl and three “sole source contracts awarded to a nonprofit organization operating under the name Peace Over Violence” to operate a sexual harassment tip line for employees and riders on the Metro transit system.

The affidavit documents the long history of friendship between Kuehl and Giggans, noting that Kuehl officiated Giggans’ wedding in 2004 when she was a state senator. It also noted that Kuehl — who serves on the Metro Board of Directors — is a member of the advisory board of Peace Over Violence and that Kuehl appointed Giggans to the Civilian Oversight Commission.

Kuehl remained defiant after law enforcement officers raided her home and seized her phone.

“This is a bogus non-investigation,” Kuehl said. “There’s no investigation going on that would support this warrant.”

The disgruntled Democrat repeatedly told Fox 11 that she did nothing wrong and claimed the “non-investigation” is based “on an old obsession by a Metro employee.”

Kuehl lashed out at Sheriff Alex Villanueva in remarks to Fox 11.

Kuehl said the search warrant “has no information on it” and was “signed by the judge who is a friend of the sheriff.”

Sheila Kuehl is a corrupt Democrat who destroyed thousands of businesses during the Covid pandemic.

Recall, Sheila Kuehl was caught dining at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica just hours after she voted to ban all outdoor dining in 2020.

Sheila Kuehl voted to ban all outdoor dining at LA County’s 31,000 restaurants over Covid-19 concerns then sauntered over to her favorite restaurant for dinner just a few hours later.