Shock of the year! Cher becomes Trump Republican on Illegal Aliens Issue

By

President Trump has said the American public can not afford the cost of open borders. He goes on to say that we need to take care of our vets, our homeless, our children. Now, one of the most radical Democrats in Hollywood has declared for helping vets, children and homeless before helping illegal aliens. She us upset that Trump is willing to send ALL illegal aliens to cities that WANT them—like Oakland, San Fran and Los Angeles. “Cher said she failed to understand how the city of Los Angeles in the sanctuary state of California could afford to admit and take care of any more immigrants when city officials have failed to care for homeless, veterans, and poverty-stricken Americans. “I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants, but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More,” Cher said. Trump by suggesting he would send illegal aliens to sanctuary cities is actually doing what Obama did—he sent hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to 49 of the fifty States—he did not send them to Hawaii. Worse, he never told local officials these folks were showing up—ever. They just appeared. Can someone get a voter registration form to Cher? Also, she may have to go into witness protection when Alyssa Milano and the other crazies realize that Cher has a brain and is willing to use it from time to time.

Cher: Los Angeles ‘Can’t Take Care of Its Own, How Can It Take Care of’ More Immigrants

John Binder, Breitbart, 4/14/19

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/04/14/cher-los-angeles-cant-take-care-of-its-own-how-can-it-take-care-of-more-immigrants/#

Pop icon Cher said Sunday that Los Angeles, California, “can’t take care of its own” residents, much less newly arrived illegal and legal immigrants.

Cher said she failed to understand how the city of Los Angeles in the sanctuary state of California could afford to admit and take care of any more immigrants when city officials have failed to care for homeless, veterans, and poverty-stricken Americans.

“I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants, but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More,” Cher said.

The post came after President Trump threatened to bus border crossers and illegal aliens into sanctuary cities and states, like California, if the country’s asylum laws were not changed. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that the White House is considering the plan.

In response, Democrat mayors across the country — like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Oakland, California Mayor Libby Schaaf — have welcomed bringing illegal aliens and border crossers to their cities.

While left-wing mayors say they will continue to admit any and all illegal and legal immigrants, Los Angeles is home to the second largest homeless population in the country, second to only New York City. About 50,000 residents of Los Angeles are homeless and about 7.5 percent of California’s American Veteran population is homeless.

As the city remains crippled by homelessness and skyrocketing housing costs, Los Angeles metro area is also home to the second largest illegal alien population — with nearly a million illegal aliens living in the region, according to Pew Research Center.

Last year, economists at Deakin University found that immigration — both illegal and legal — drives up housing prices on average, with the researchers writing “we find no evidence that house prices sink as a result of immigration.”