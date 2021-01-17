By

Shock poll: 79% of Americans now agree the nation is ‘falling apart’

By Jennifer Harper – The Washington Times, 1/15/21

It is grim news in troubled times. A new Axios-Ipsos poll reveals that the public fears the nation is in dire straits.

“Fourth-fifths of Americans — both Republicans and Democrats — say America is falling apart,” Axios said in an analysis of the poll, which was conducted Monday through Wednesday.

“Why it matters: The question, asked Tuesday and Wednesday, reflects the collision of crises besetting the country — the backdrop of a pandemic, recession, decoupling of red/blue America, and racial injustice and the immediacy of the Capitol insurrection, followed by Impeachment II,” the pollster said.

Here are the numbers:

• 32% of U.S. adults “strongly agree that America is falling apart”; 41% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 47% overall “somewhat agree” with the statement; 42% of Republicans, 48% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

• 16% overall “somewhat disagree” with the statement; 13% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 4% overall “strongly disagree” with the statement; 3% of Republicans, 3% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Axios/IPSOS poll of 1,019 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 11-13.