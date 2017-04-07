Shock: San Fran Chagres Those That Blocked a Train Over Their HATRED of Donald Trump

By

The San Fran Left is is shock. On January 20, 2017, to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as President 11 rioters decided to stop the trains from running. This is not a joke. They were even arrested. Of course in San Fran, protesting Trump, Republicans, the Constitution, free speech with violence, stopping cars, buses or trains has been accepted. Now these folks are having heart attacks—they are actually being charged and face a court trial! “The 11 activists will be arraigned Wednesday, April 5 at 850 Bryant on criminal charges related to civil disobedience on Inauguration Day 2017. They are charged with trespassing on rail property and refusing to disperse at a riot. Thousands took to the street in San Francisco and Oakland to protest the inauguration ceremony. The “J20 Resisters” took action to point out the tech industry’s complicity with the Trump administration. Among other things, they blocked Caltrain tracks. “San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon has filed unjust charges against the group, despite global opposition to the inauguration of Donald Trump and the important history of political resistance in the Bay Area,” a statement from supporters reads.” “Unjust charges” because it was against Trump—and thousands were disrespected. These folks are mentally deranged and need help, not jail time. Give them six months in a psych ward and maybe they will understand respect of others.

Activists decry district attorney over charges in anti-Trump demo

By Sana Saleem, 48 Hills, 4/4/17

A group of activists who protested President Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2017 are now denouncing the District Attorney George Gascon for pressing criminal charges.

The 11 activists will be arraigned Wednesday, April 5 at 850 Bryant on criminal charges related to civil disobedience on Inauguration Day 2017. They are charged with trespassing on rail property and refusing to disperse at a riot.

Thousands took to the street in San Francisco and Oakland to protest the inauguration ceremony. The “J20 Resisters” took action to point out the tech industry’s complicity with the Trump administration. Among other things, they blocked Caltrain tracks.

Only six of the 11 names have been released so far: Annie Morgan, Kendall Blum, Jay Schref, Wu Li Leung, Molly Jane Hammond and Katherine Schoellenbach.

“San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon has filed unjust charges against the group, despite global opposition to the inauguration of Donald Trump and the important history of political resistance in the Bay Area,” a statement from supporters reads.

The statement also criticizes Gascon for neglecting to charge police misconduct: “District Attorney George Gascon, formerly the chief of the San Francisco Police Department, has chosen to file charges against the group of activists while neglecting to charge any police officers in the numerous egregious civilian murders and attempted murders that have taken place in San Francisco in just the past few years.”

The District Attorney’s office has long been criticized for not filing charges against police officers who kill people without justification.

Ahead of the Wednesday’s arraignment, activists are asking supporters to call and email District Attorney’s office to urge him to drop charges.

Supporters are expected to gather at the courthouse on Wednesday ahead of the hearing.